'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Fuels Divorce Rumors After Celebrating Thanksgiving Without Kody

Away from home for the holidays? As rumors continue to swirl that Sister Wives ' star Janelle Brown has become the second wife in the series to leave her husband, Kody, the 53-year-old seemingly spent Thanksgiving without the Brown family patriarch.

Janelle took to social media on Friday, November 25, to share a sweet snapshot of everyone piled onto the sofa.

"Our Thanksgiving crowd. Grateful for family and friends. Thanks @_michellepetty and @logantbro for hosting!" she captioned the picture.

The mother-of-six was all smiles as she stood off to the side of the photo, making room for kids Savanah , Gabriel , Garrison , Maddie , Hunter — who also helped her prepare the turkey — as well as her oldest son, Logan , and his wife, Michelle Petty .

Christine 's son Paedon was also at the Thanksgiving celebrations and later gushed in the comments: "It’s been an amazing holiday."

Fans quickly joined him in the comments section, immediately honing in on the fact that Kody was not there.

One user wrote, "A picture is worth 1,000 words … no Kody," with another adding, "Where is Kody?? Oh yeah, of course…Sobbin Robyn ’s house."

This comes as Janelle and Kody's relationship seems to be hitting a rough patch in Season 17 of the hit TLC show. As the series explores Christine and Kody's split, the father-of-18 confessed he also felt a lack of respect from Janelle.

"I’m not going to break my back to work for you when you don’t respect me," he added. "I’m just not. Janelle needs somebody who will break their back to get this project done and that’s not me right now."

"I’m begging Janelle for a closer relationship," he explained in another confessional, admitting he feels rejected by his second wife, who he claimed is "just choosing to have one with Christine."

"Men don’t feel love from women who don’t respect them," Kody continued. "I feel like Janelle struggles to respect me or show me respect. Might be an unfair statement, I don’t know, maybe it’s just the way that we argue."