ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MTA to use artificial intelligence tech to keep buses from breaking down

By Stephen Nessen
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22m9w1_0jP5lbcP00
An MTA bus on the street in Queens.

The MTA plans to use artificial intelligence technology to help prevent buses from breaking down on the road.

The agency has tested the tech — from the company Preteckt — for two years. It’s a souped-up version of the check engine light in your car, according to the company’s founder Ken Sills. He said it can flag serious equipment problems long in advance, enabling crews to be more proactive about bus maintenance.

Sills said the technology prevents “progressive damage."

“Where you have a small issue that can be fixed fairly inexpensively with little amount of time that, if you get ahead of, can prevent you from damaging a very expensive component,” he said.

Preteckt was chosen as one of six companies that won the Transit Tech Lab accelerator in 2019, which allowed companies to pilot their technology at the MTA.

The company tested its technology on 326 buses, which sent hundreds of millions of pieces of information from sensors to the company’s servers, where the data was then analyzed. During the last six months, there were about 50 buses sent to depots with repair plans from Preteckt, according to the company

The artificial intelligence roots out any anomalies by analyzing all the data in context; for example, it would factor in things like the temperature outside, how full the bus is, and how fast a bus is traveling. If a bus was flagged for a problem, it would be sent to a depot and Preteckt would email crews a specific repair plan.

“Our team is able to attack the issue before it manifests itself in the road right before the bus actually breaks down,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “And makes it more efficient for us from labor and materials to make the repair.”

Preteckt currently focuses its efforts on the buses’ emissions systems, ensuring that excessive amounts of nitrous oxide don’t leak, and that the filter systems work as designed. The company hopes to focus on the HVAC systems and engines next.

Davey said investing in this kind of technology makes sense because it could reduce the cost of labor and parts, especially as the MTA faces what it calls a “fiscal cliff” in the near future . The agency is predicting a multibillion-dollar shortfall due to lower ridership than before the pandemic.

Davey said the new tech also means riders are less likely to get stuck on a bus that breaks down.

According to MTA data the frequency of bus breakdowns has been declining since 2019 as of July, the most recent date available.

The MTA is in the process of converting its entire fleet of diesel-fueled buses to electric ones, with the goal of running all of them on batteries by 2040. Sills said his AI would have to relearn everything with new electric buses, but said he’s already got a head start by working with electric trucks in the trucking industry.

Sills was a physics professor in Canada with a specialty in computational astrophysics, and said his father was a diesel mechanic who urged him to not follow in his footsteps. He started his company in 2015.

The MTA board is expected to approve a one-year contract with the company for $962,640 later this month.

The MTA has about 6,000 buses with 5,000 on the road at any given time, and Sills plans to install the company's technology on roughly a quarter of the fleet in December.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

More MTA fare hikes feared, facing post-pandemic fiscal cliff

NEW YORK (PIX11) — MTA leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss agency budget woes that could lead to additional fare hikes beyond those already scheduled. Driving the issue is a relative lack of paying riders compared to the years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridership sits at just about 60% of what it was before the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Transit chief out as NYPD works to roll out Eric Adams’ new mental health plan

The chief in charge of policing on city subways is set to leave the NYPD — as the department scrambles to implement the mayor’s new plan aiming to fix the mental health crisis underground, The Post has learned. NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox filed for retirement Thursday and will officially leave the department Dec. 30, according to paperwork obtained by The Post. Safety on the subway system has been a key focus of Mayor Eric Adams’ administration as part of the plan for the city’s return to pre-pandemic life. But just days into 2022, headlines were dominated by the horrifying murder of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Here's How Much More You May Soon Have to Pay for NYC Subway and Bus Fare

An MTA fare hike may soon be unavoidable, as the transit agency detailed the financial dire straits they find themselves in as a result of the pandemic. On Wednesday, top transit officials showed MTA board members just how bad the situation was in regards to their deficits — billion-dollar deficits, that is. And it is expected to grow even larger, approaching $3 billion by 2026, according to MTA Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

MTA uses armed guards in subways to stop fare evaders

The MTA is sending armed guards into the subways to stop fare-beating — and says the move is already saving it money. The transit agency contracted a private security firm to provide the armed personnel at the Myrtle-Wyckoff station on the Brooklyn-Queens border since before summer, officials revealed Tuesday. The transit agency is now netting about $100,000 a month in additional revenues thanks to the mere presence of the guards, who just stand by the vending machines and don’t make arrests, MTA safety official Robert Diehl told authority board members at a meeting. Armed guards have since been placed in the nearby Halsey...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

State comptroller report says MTA to face fiscal crisis down road

NEW YORK -- According to a new report by the New York state comptroller, the MTA is short a lot of money.CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the transit system's top official on Tuesday about how could it affect riders."What we don't need is massive fare hikes and service cuts. We need a new financial model," MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said.READ MORE: Subway, Metro-North ridership hit highest level since start of pandemicIn between transit committee meetings at 2 Broadway, CBS2 stopped Lieber to ask about the state comptroller's report, which shows the transit system will be short more than $2.5 billion per...
Gothamist

MTA to spend more than $1B on accessibility upgrades

The MTA seeks to make 95% of the city's subway stations accessible to riders with disabilities by 2055. Just over a quarter of the system's stations currently have ramps or elevators. The spending is the latest effort by transit officials to make New York's transit networks accessible to riders with disabilities. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam

Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – A sixteen-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects presume to be teenagers on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx. According to the New York City Police Department, the incident, which took place on November 7th at around 5:15 p.m., remains unsolved. On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspects, a group of suspected teenagers involved in the robbery. The suspects approached the 16-year-old boy and forcibly took his sneakers wallet and phone. They fled the scene in an unknown direction. The post 16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Mayor Adams tackles the growing problem of diversity and equity within the FDNY

NEW YORK, NY – With crime rising across New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is tackling the problem. The problem of inequity and diversity within the New York City Fire Department. On Tuesday, Adams announced five new bills that will address diversity within the city’s fire department. New York City is a changing city, led now by the progressive wing of the Democrat party. Now, New York City firefighters will be forced to undergo diversity and ant-harassment training under five bills signed into law by the Mayor. “Our city is changing, and our city is evolving for the better,” Adams The post NYC Mayor Adams tackles the growing problem of diversity and equity within the FDNY appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

NY Thruway plans toll hike: How much more will you pay?

The New York State Thruway Authority is planning to raise tolls across its entire highway system. WGRZ reports the Thruway Authority is seeking a 5% increase on tolls for NY E-ZPass customers, the first system-wide rate hike for E-ZPass users since 2010. It would also be the first increase since the Thruway eliminated toll booths and switched to a completely cashless system in 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Windy and rainy conditions create havoc for Bronx residents

A tree collapsed on parked cars in the Bronx during Wednesday's windy and rainy weather. "I work from home remotely. I was in a meeting. I heard my alarm going off. I heard a loud crack," said David Sanchez, who lives on the street. "After the meeting I came down and didn’t think anything of it, and I saw a tree on my truck. I wasn’t expecting it, but I have seen many trees in this area fall down in the past, so it was inevitable for this to happen.”
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYCHA says repairs delayed by rent collection shortfall

This article was originally published on Nov 29 9:47pm EST by THE CITY. The New York City Housing Authority has notified federal officials that a pandemic-triggered shortfall in rent collection is threatening its ability to meet a schedule of apartment fixes mandated by a 2019 court-approved agreement, THE CITY has learned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy