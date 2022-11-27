Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Does B stand for Bankman-Fried or Bankruptcy?
Welcome back to Chain Reaction. Happy December! Just one more month until we reach 2023 and start it all over again (or something like that). Time flies when you’re reading crypto news, am I right? Feels like every day something is going down in the crypto world and this week continued to prove that.
TechCrunch
As BlockFi files for bankruptcy, how contagious will FTX’s downfall become?
“It is another example that the crypto winter is not over, and with the FTX debacle, it’s going to persist longer than previously expected,” Ric Edelman, founder of Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) and author of “The Truth About Crypto,” said to TechCrunch. “There...
TechCrunch
SBF claims massive ignorance on obvious conflicts in FTX downfall
One of the biggest questions around this debacle is if there was any misuse of funds between Alameda and FTX. For some context, Alameda began struggling to pay lenders back as crypto prices began falling. As a result, it used FTX customer funds to make lenders whole; a move that both showed Alameda’s lack of assets, and triggered part of the crash when FTX customers began the crypto exchange equivalent of a run on the bank.
TechCrunch
India to pilot retail digital currency on December 1
Four local banks — State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC — will participate in the initial phase of the pilot in four cities (Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar). Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join the pilot “subsequently,” the Reserve Bank of India said. The pilot will eventually be expanded to cover the cities of Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla.
TechCrunch
Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce
Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
TechCrunch
Amazon Security Lake is a standards-based data lake for security data
Security Lake will obviously aggregate data from AWS’s own services, be those CloudTrail or Lambda, as well as its own security tools like AWS Security Hub, GuardDuty or the AWS Firewall Manager. But what’s important here is that the company is also supporting the new Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), for which it recently announced support. This framework provides an open specification for security telemetry data. With this, it’ll be able to ingest data from the likes of Cisco, CrowdStrike and Palo Alto networks, too.
TechCrunch
Strategic warfare: How to hire and retain top analytics talent
The perfect job seldom exists, and neither does the perfect candidate. Every data analytics candidate has their unique thumbprint of values that will lead them to accept an offer and to remain at an organization for several years. However, as an analytics professional grows both professionally and personally, that thumbprint can change over time. One candidate may stay in a position for regular raises and growing compensation; another may find meaning in their work; and yet another may remain in their position for the clear expectations and work/life balance.
TechCrunch
CRED acquires CreditVidya
The firms did not disclose the terms of the deal but said it involves both cash and stock. The 10-year-old CreditVidya — headquartered in Hyderabad and backed by Navroz Udwadia, Kalaari Capital and Matrix Partners — had raised $10 million in previous financing rounds and was last valued at about $30 million post-money.
TechCrunch
Pangea Cyber wants to simplify security for developers with an API approach
The company’s approach has attracted a fair bit of investor attention with over $50 million raised since it launched last year, an amazing amount of funding in a short amount of time, especially in the current funding environment. The latest round is a $26 million Series B. Company co-founder...
TechCrunch
How tech PR’s job changed in 2022
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Vijay Chattha, a startup comms leader who has spent more than 20 years in the storytelling world. Chattha is the CEO and founder of VSC and founding partner of VSC Ventures, a $21 million investment vehicle to back startups.
TechCrunch
Edtech Saasguru wants to fix the cloud talent shortage at scale
Saasguru’s last funding was nine months ago, when it raised a pre-seed round of $1.3 million AUD. The company was founded in 2021 by Amit Choudhary, Atif Saad and Prateek Kataria. Choudhary and Saad sold their last startup SaaSfocus, a Salesforce consulting company, to Cognizant in 2018. So far,...
TechCrunch
Monarch delivers its first robot tractor
The system was unveiled a bit under two or so years ago. The timing was certainly right. The average age of a U.S. farmer is around 55, and hiring people to help out has become increasingly difficult. Agtech robotics is absolutely a category to be watching closely over the next few years, even amid rough economic headwinds for venture capital.
TechCrunch
eFounders morphs into Hexa, a portfolio company of startup studios
While things seem to be going well for the startup studio, eFounders is pivoting — sort of. As of today, eFounders is becoming Hexa, a holding company for different startup studios. You could have seen this change coming as eFounders hasn’t been just eFounders for a while. In addition...
Comments / 0