Kenton County, KY

A Northern Kentucky pickleball tournament is giving back to the community

By Jessica Hart
 4 days ago
More than a hundred people picked up a pickleball paddle to help families in need.

The Five Seasons Sports Club donated some of the proceeds from the sports club’s first-ever pickleball tournament.

“Part of what’s good about it is we’re able to donate 10% of our proceeds over to Kenton County Family Resources," said Brandon Kwok, the pickleball director at the Five Seasons Family Sports Club. "It’s going to get them some new toys, shoes, clothes, anything they kind of need for the winter months coming up."

Kwok has played in other pickleball tournaments and wanted to start one at the club. He also wanted to give back to the community in a meaningful way.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association 2022 report, pickleball is the country’s fastest growing sport. Currently, there are 4.8 million players.

The report stated that in the last five years, pickleball participation has grown by 53.9%. On average it has grown 11.5% per year.

Kwok loves the social aspect of the game and that anyone can play.

“What’s unique about pickleball is you don’t have to be this super muscular and fit player. I tell people all the time I’ve lost to 90-year-olds and you know they’re just better, and that’s what I love about it," Kwok said. "It’s more about your skills and what you think versus how fit and bulky you are.”

He added that pickleball is an easy sport to learn.

“We do a beginners clinic on Monday nights called 'Pickle in 5,'” he said.

Five Seasons Family Sports Club has four locations with a total of 56 pickleball courts. He said if you would like to learn how to play you can call any of the four locations.

