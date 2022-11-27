ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins come away from win over Texans with O-line injury concerns between Armstead, Jackson

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

The Miami Dolphins didn’t escape their 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday without the injury bug biting them in a big way.

Left tackle Terron Armstead left in the second quarter with a pectoral injury, and with the offensive line already struggling once he went out, right tackle Austin Jackson left late with an ankle ailment after battling back from a high-ankle sprain that kept him off the field since Week 1.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t have an update on their status immediately following the victory at Hard Rock Stadium, which was the fifth in a row for Miami, putting the team back in first place of the AFC East.

“Didn’t get any cue as far as how serious it will be,” McDaniel said, when asked specifically about Armstead. “We’ll find out more [Monday]. Same with Austin.”

Later Sunday night, according to NFL Network , it was reported Armstead sustained a pectoral strain that is “not as bad as originally feared.”

Armstead, the veteran and three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New Orleans Saints, made his exit on a drive where the Dolphins ended up taking a 30-0 lead with a field goal right before halftime. McDaniel said the score wouldn’t have made a difference in his availability.

“That was an injury that, regardless of the score, was going to keep him out for the game,” he said.

The Dolphins gave up four sacks on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following Armstead’s injury, plus another one which was negated by a facemask penalty. Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was also sacked once.

“I would have a part in it as much as anybody, really,” McDaniel said. “There was some play-calling decisions that I definitely learned from. I put some guys in some unfair situations, was way too aggressive.

“When you do have some lineup changes, you can’t play the way that — or put them in positions they’re normally put in.”

Tagovailoa also accepted blame for the sacks.

“With some of the plays that I told Mike I liked, I put some guys in some bad situations,” he said. “That has a lot to do with kind of finding the rhythm of the game with your guys, your players. I would say that one falls on me. But yeah, we’ll be better for it.”

Armstead previously missed most of the loss to the New York Jets and the entire defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings due to a toe injury that was nagging him since the opener. Sunday, he entered with no injury designation for the toe.

Jackson was hurt deep into the fourth quarter in his first game returning to his right tackle spot since the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. Before the team’s bye week last Sunday, Jackson was active for the first time since Week 1 on Nov. 13 against the Cleveland Browns, but he was only available to enter in case of emergency circumstances.

McDaniel had a decision to make with Jackson as the Miami offensive line had been playing well with veteran Brandon Shell at right tackle in recent weeks. There also was a potential spot at left guard with starter Liam Eichenberg sidelined with a knee injury and Jackson mostly playing there last season, but Robert Jones has been solid filling in there.

When Armstead left, Jackson remained at right tackle and Shell played left tackle, where he has significantly less experience as a veteran right tackle. When Jackson also exited, Greg Little entered at left tackle and Shell moved to right tackle.

No looking ahead yet

McDaniel’s mind was not yet on returning to his old stomping grounds next week at the conclusion of Sunday’s win.

“Can I get a day?” he quipped when already hit with a question about facing the 49ers in San Francisco next Sunday immediately following the game against the Texans. McDaniel was San Francisco’s offensive coordinator under coach Kyle Shanahan last year and the run-game coordinator years prior.

“For me, I’ll worry about our next opponent [Monday], and that’s who it will be, is our next opponent,” said McDaniel.

“I promise you that next week will not be about me. I refuse for that to happen. This is about the Miami Dolphins and trying to string another win together because, [Monday], I’ll be excited to go after nine wins. Right now, I’m just excited about eight.”

Mostert, Bridgewater miss game

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert missed the game against the Texans after entering doubtful with a knee injury.

Mostert and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater were among the five Dolphins inactives announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

With Mostert out, Jeff Wilson Jr. took the bulk of the workload in the Miami backfield, but he only mustered 39 yards on 13 carries while scoring a touchdown. Myles Gaskin spelled Wilson over Salvon Ahmed, and Gaskin had six carries for 17 yards.

Mostert, who has been oft-injured throughout his career, missed his first game with Miami this season. He, Wilson and McDaniel have a reunion on tap next week, visiting their former team, the 49ers.

With Bridgewater also unable to play due to a knee injury, Thompson backed up Tagovailoa. He was 1 of 5 for 6 yards playing the final quarter and a half.

Healthy Dolphins inactives were cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and tight end Hunter Long. Igbinoghene was inactive for his birthday, turning 23 on Sunday. Ezukanma is yet to be active for a game in his rookie season.

Texans inactives included cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who was already deemed out with a hamstring ailment on Friday, and former University of Miami tight end Brevin Jordan.

Comments / 0

 

