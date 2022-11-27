ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Amplified HD Digital TV antenna Cyber Monday deal 2022

While a lot of people have substituted the TV antenna for an internet connection, many people are still reliant on picking up TV signal from the airwaves, and for this they need an amplified antenna. And a good amplified HD Digital TV antenna can mean the difference between getting all...
CNET

Don't Forget to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday

The early Cyber Monday deals you can find on Amazon are great. But if you're looking to save even more, the online giant currently has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app with six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
Digital Trends

One of LG’s best 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off at Best Buy

If you’re searching for a chance at a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, look no further than Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. This brings its price down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,100 — it’s still expensive, but if you’ve got the cash and you want one of the best OLED TV deals for your living room, don’t hesitate to make this purchase immediately as the offer may disappear at any moment.
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: December 2022 edition

It's been a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. So much new stuff to get excited over, all ready to empty your wallet over the holiday period. That said, there...
Men's Health

Hoka Cyber Monday Sale 2022: Save Up to $55 Right Now

AT SOME point in your running career, you’ll graduate with a fresh new pair of Hoka running shoes. And what a glorious day it’ll be. In every pair of Hoka kicks, the French-born, California-based company strikes a near-perfect balance of comfort, lightweight design, and affordability. All of which is why the brand has been a staff favorite here at Men’s Health for years.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $500 off right now

The holiday weekend brought a ton of great deals, but you may not have been able to capitalize on them. It can feel like you’ve totally missed out. However, that’s totally not the case at all, as many companies know that seasonal shopping starts at a different time for everybody. At least, that’s the impression we get when we look at this deal on a complete Dolby Atmos sound system from Samsung. This deal includes one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars (the HW-Q990B Soundbar), as well as a subwoofer and two up-firing rear speakers, at a special rate of $500 off. The price is down to $1,400 from the typical $1,900 and is proof that great savings can linger.
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89

Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
Digital Trends

How old phones became the cool, good phones in 2022

Smartphones have never been more expensive. As prices have crept steadily north of $1,000 (with some notable holdouts), the global economy has cratered. You want shiny new tech to replace an old but failing device, but you simply can’t afford it. Contents. The trick is, you don’t have to....
Digital Trends

This 15-inch Dell laptop is just $250 today, but it’s selling fast

Shopping for a new Dell laptop? We’ve got one of the most amazing laptop deals for you! This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is just $250 today, down from $330, saving you a massive $80 off the usual price. Dell laptops are big sellers, and this deal is sure to fly off the shelves, so if you like the look of it, add it to your basket and check out now, before it sells out.
Digital Trends

Don’t miss this (Oculus) Meta Quest 2 bundle deal – save $50

Jump into virtual reality with the Meta Quest 2, which you can purchase from Best Buy with a $50 discount that brings its price down to $350 from its original price of $400. To make the VR headset more tempting, it’s in a bundle that includes free copies of popular titles Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber. There’s no information on how long this offer will last, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you don’t miss out.
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling...
Digital Trends

How Apple can fix iOS 16’s messy lock screen customization in iOS 17

When you compare iOS and Android, it’s always been clear that Android is the way to go if you want full customization of your mobile software. However, ever since iOS 14, Apple seems to have had a change of heart and allowed for more user customization, starting with the home screen. With iOS 16, we finally got a few options for customizing our lock screens, which is the first thing we see when picking up our favorite iPhone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy