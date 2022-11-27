ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 kids fatally stabbed in New York, mother in custody, police say

By Mira Wassef, Video: Kiran Dhillon, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zkvz4_0jP5lDd500

NEW YORK CITY ( WPIX ) — Two young boys were stabbed and killed in a Bronx apartment Saturday night and their 22-year-old mother is in police custody, authorities said.

The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and body in the bathroom of an apartment in Mount Hope at around 8 p.m., police said. The brothers were discovered in the bathtub covered in clothes with the water running and overflowing onto the bathroom floor, according to police. They were unresponsive and not breathing.

The boys’ father and officers tried to give the children CPR, but they could not be saved. The boys were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

“I heard the father screaming in the hallways, ‘Help me! Help me!’ That’s when he brought the two boys, lifeless, covered in blood,” said Shannon Holifield, a neighbor of the family. “It’s horrible…I’m not going to be able to sleep tonight…it’s very sad.”

Forty minutes prior to the tragic discovery, police had been called to the same apartment, described by authorities as a family shelter, for reports of an emotionally disturbed person and found the young mom acting erratic and trying to burn items, according to the NYPD.

They found the woman on the third floor and took her into custody without incident. She was transported to a hospital, police said.

Shortly after, the father found the boys dead in the bathtub, and police were called to the apartment for a second time, authorities said.

The mother remained in police custody but had not been arrested, as of Sunday morning.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Street Detectives Charge Teen With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag

Paterson police investigators working the street nabbed an 18-year-old city man with a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine, authorities said. Detectives Wisam Salameh, Levis Qirjako and Corey Davis were in the area of Union Avenue and Marion Street when they spotted Jasun Allah acting suspiciously around 10:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally

An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old male was the victim of a brutal gang attack in Queens, the New York City Police Department said today. The teen was beaten with a cane and stick in front of 48-02 Broadway in Queens Monday evening at around 4:15 pm. Police said the victim was assaulted by multiple suspects who fled the scene in a Mazda. Detectives with the NYPD are asking the public for help to identify the suspects. The post 15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In Irvington, Prosecutor Says

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Essex County, officials say. Authorities were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 for a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound, said acting Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II. He died at the scene just before 7:30 p.m., officials said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash

A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
BRONX, NY
CBS Boston

Man wanted for Roxbury murder last April arrested in New York City

BOSTON - A man wanted for a murder in Boston last spring has been captured in New York City.The NYPD arrested 30-year-old Timothy Timson Sunday in Manhattan. He's accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old David Wood in Roxbury back on April 27.The shooting happened in the middle of the day near Trotter Elementary School and forced police to put the school on lockdown while they searched for the gunman.There's no word yet on a motive.Timson is being held in New York until his rendition to Boston can be worked out. 
BOSTON, MA
Daily News

Bronx mom described by relatives as obsessed with demons charged with murdering her two young sons

The young Bronx mother described by relatives as obsessed with demons has been charged with murdering her two young sons, police said Monday. Dimone “Brenda” Fleming was charged with two counts of murder Sunday but has not yet been released from St. Barnabas Hospital. She was taken there for psychiatric evaluation after 11-month-old Octavius Canada and 3-year-old Daishawn Fleming were found ...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Bloomfield Man, 25, Killed In Newark

A 25-year-old Bloomfield man was shot and killed in Newark, authorities said. Lance Sally Jr., 25, was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Salem Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man shot after dancing with woman in Brooklyn park

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A gunman walked up to a man dancing in Brooklyn Bridge Park, argued with him, pulled out a gun and shot him, police said Monday.  The 33-year-old victim was dancing with a woman he’d just met before he was shot in the abdomen shortly after midnight on Aug. 30, officials said. He was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Randy Cox's family not satisfied with officers' charges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The family of a Connecticut man who was seriously injured in the back of a police van earlier this year is speaking out after the officers involved in his arrest were charged.Cox's mother says she visits her son in the hospital to take care of him because he is paralyzed from the chest down."I sit there all day," she said. "He needs somebody help him get something to drink. He needs somebody to help him get some food to eat."It happened in June. Cox, 36, was in the back of a New Haven police van when...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DC News Now

DC News Now

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy