Los Angeles County, CA

foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report

LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michelin adds 12 LA-area restaurants to Bib Gourmand list

LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added a dozen local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "Food lovers can get a taste...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
Firefighters rescue driver who crashed in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A driver was rescued from an overturned car by firefighters after crashing into a light pole in Los Angeles Thursday morning. According to authorities, it happened in the Sepulveda Pass off Sepulveda Boulevard near Skirball. CHP said the car flipped over and landed on its side. Southbound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Child under 10 dies in Riverside County's first flu-related death

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A child from Riverside County is the first reported flu-related death in the area for the current winter flu season. The child, who was younger than 10 years old, died at the hospital after testing positive for the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The child had battled health issues at the hospital for several days before dying, Riverside County public health said in a press release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
LA votes to expand USC program helping unhoused residents

LOS ANGELES - The University of Southern California street medicine services program will be expanded following a Los Angeles City Council vote Tuesday. The council voted to provide $1 million in funding for the program, which began in November 2021 as the first full-time, city-funded street medicine team in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Riverside County baby dies of RSV

A baby boy from Riverside County has died from a possible case of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. How you can help the family: http://bit.ly/3B4HfUm.
VIDEO: Man climbs DTLA Ritz-Carlton hotel

LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities went to the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters were sent to the location on a report of a behavioral emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VIDEO: Suspects wanted after stealing cash from Culver City gas station

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Culver City police investigators sought the public’s help with identifying two men who were seen on surveillance footage committing an armed robbery at a Chevron gas station. On Tuesday, Nov.29 officers with the Culver City Police Department were notified about an armed robbery that occurred...
CULVER CITY, CA

