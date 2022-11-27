Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
foxla.com
Indoor mask mandate may return if LA County reaches high COVID transmission, Ferrer says
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County may once again bring back the indoor mask mandate. According to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, if the county reaches the CDC's high transmission and hospitalization categories, masking may be required indoors – again. According to the LA County Public...
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
foxla.com
'Stranger Things: The Experience' arrives in Los Angeles County
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Fans of the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things" can run up the hill and get a taste of Hawkins for a groundbreaking multimedia experience in Montebello. Fanny packs, shoulder pads, and graphic tees are welcome as fans are encouraged to embrace the 1980s in the show's spirit.
foxla.com
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
foxla.com
Michelin adds 12 LA-area restaurants to Bib Gourmand list
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added a dozen local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "Food lovers can get a taste...
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
foxla.com
Firefighters rescue driver who crashed in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A driver was rescued from an overturned car by firefighters after crashing into a light pole in Los Angeles Thursday morning. According to authorities, it happened in the Sepulveda Pass off Sepulveda Boulevard near Skirball. CHP said the car flipped over and landed on its side. Southbound...
foxla.com
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass’ daughter injured in West Adams hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES - The step-daughter of Los Angeles mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area Thursday morning. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 9:10 a.m. near the intersection of South La Brea Avenue and West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles fire officials confirmed to FOX 11.
foxla.com
Child under 10 dies in Riverside County's first flu-related death
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A child from Riverside County is the first reported flu-related death in the area for the current winter flu season. The child, who was younger than 10 years old, died at the hospital after testing positive for the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The child had battled health issues at the hospital for several days before dying, Riverside County public health said in a press release.
foxla.com
LA votes to expand USC program helping unhoused residents
LOS ANGELES - The University of Southern California street medicine services program will be expanded following a Los Angeles City Council vote Tuesday. The council voted to provide $1 million in funding for the program, which began in November 2021 as the first full-time, city-funded street medicine team in Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect ditches car, tries to hide in nearby LA homes
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase across the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night. The suspect led the Huntington Park Police Department on a chase with a white car that is believed to be stolen. The suspect eventually ditched the car...
foxla.com
Karen Bass' step-daughter involved in hit-and-run
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass' step-daughter was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday near West Adams. A woman who lives nearby the crash scene says four teens were seen running from the area.
foxla.com
Suspects sought in Culver City gas station armed robbery
The public's help was sought in identifying the two suspects seen on surveillance footage. (Video: Culver City PD)
foxla.com
Riverside County baby dies of RSV
A baby boy from Riverside County has died from a possible case of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. How you can help the family: http://bit.ly/3B4HfUm.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man climbs DTLA Ritz-Carlton hotel
LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities went to the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters were sent to the location on a report of a behavioral emergency.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Suspects wanted after stealing cash from Culver City gas station
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Culver City police investigators sought the public’s help with identifying two men who were seen on surveillance footage committing an armed robbery at a Chevron gas station. On Tuesday, Nov.29 officers with the Culver City Police Department were notified about an armed robbery that occurred...
foxla.com
LAPD looking for man who raped woman hiking on trail along Mulholland Drive in Encino
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for the suspect who they say sexually assaulted a woman while hiking on a trail along Mulholland Drive in the Encino area in broad daylight. Officials said the assault happened around noon on Monday, Nov. 21. A woman...
foxla.com
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
foxla.com
Employee dead after being intentionally run over by vehicle on community college campus: LASD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over by a vehicle. Deputies responded to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls for service. When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian...
Comments / 2