The cast of "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had a long-standing affair with Italy and all things Italian, and for a good reason, too. That's mostly because the hit CBS soap is one of the top-rated shows in the country, according to the San Diego Tribune. Because of their immense popularity with fans in Rome, Milan, Venice, and beyond, the cast and crew of "The Bold and the Beautiful" headed to Puglia for a week back in 2012 to film a few episodes on location, via YouTube. Ron Moss, who once played Ridge Forrester on the soap, fell in love with the area so much that he bought a farmhouse in Puglia, via the Italian Post. Some of the soap's major stars like Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) have even appeared on shows like Italy's version of "Dancing With The Stars," per Soap Opera Digest, while Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) has appeared in the Italian film, "Dagli Occhi Dell'Amore," as detailed by Soaps.com.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO