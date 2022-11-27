Read full article on original website
Alison Sweeney On How A Magical Christmas Village And Days Of Our Lives Impact Her - Exclusive
There's quite a bit of overlap when it comes to soaps like "Days of Our Lives" and Hallmark Christmas movies. On top of an often similar pool of cast members, though the scripted vibe tends to be different, the fans and on-set atmosphere are quite similar — that is if you ask stars like Alison Sweeney. The Hallmark Christmas movie pro recently starred in and produced the new Christmas movie "A Magical Christmas Village" alongside co-star Marlo Thomas. Sweeney stepped back from "Days of Our Lives" after over two decades starring on the show as Sami Brady, which has allowed her to focus on producing and playing characters like Summer Ashby in "A Magical Christmas Village."
The Hallmark Holiday Movie That Every Fan Of The Queen's Corgis Must Watch
Dookie, Susan, Holly, Willow, Muick, Sandy ... Mistletoe? If you're a fan of the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, you'll recognize the names of some of her most famous pets. And Mistletoe? That's the name of the corgi you're going to fall in love with when you watch the Hallmark Christmas movie "A Royal Corgi Christmas."
Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge Discuss Their Emotional Film Spoiler Alert - Exclusive Interview
Many fans of TV and film head online to read the latest happenings in entertainment. For journalist Michael Ausiello, this is his life's passion. The founder of TVLine has spent much of his career reporting on stories straight from the big screen. Yet just behind the scenes, he has his own special story to share.
Mario Lopez Talks About Sharing Family Themes In His Holiday Films - Exclusive
This time of year is full of fun family traditions, and one that many families have is watching their favorite holiday films together. This year, Lifetime has a whole new roster of heartwarming holiday movies to choose from, including "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve," "A Christmas Spark," and "Steppin' Into the Holidays."
Best Holiday Gifts For Queen Elizabeth Fans
It's the holiday season when good cheer abounds, and people exchange gifts to show their love and appreciation for one another. But let's be honest, finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list can be challenging. In fact, it can be downright stressful. There is a lot of pressure to find the perfect present. Holiday gift giving is one way to show your loved ones how much you care by finding a thoughtful gift. If your holiday shopping list includes a diehard fan of Queen Elizabeth II, don't worry because we've got you covered!
The Holiday Stocking's Nadine Ellis, BJ Britt, And Tamala Jones Talk Representation - Exclusive Interview
Hallmark Christmas movies are enjoyed by millions of people worldwide — and that ever-expanding fan base is getting represented on-screen now more than ever. The network is making great strides to create more inclusive content, including under its new Mahogany banner. The section of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries shares its name with Hallmark's Mahogany greeting card line, and both are committed to featuring Black culture and voices.
PJ Byrne And Kylie Bracknell Highlight The 'Storytelling' Of Irreverent - Exclusive Interview
While the idea of starting your life over in a tiny town in a completely different country may sound ideal to those of us looking for a fresh beginning, picking up your life and moving it to an entirely new community is easier said than done. Of course, escaping a mess you've created and fabricating a new identity (as a preacher, no less) is an entirely different feat. Such is the premise of "Irreverent," the anticipated Peacock series starring Colin Donnell, P.J. Byrne, and Kylie Bracknell, dropping on the streaming service today.
The Time Felicia Forrester 'Died' On The Bold And The Beautiful
At the time "The Bold and the Beautiful" premiered in 1987, two of the main characters were Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Stephanie Douglas (Susan Flannery), who had a daughter named Felicia Forrester (then Colleen Dion), that lived in London, according to Soap Central. When her brother Ridge Forrester (Ron Moss) was getting married to the ill-fated Caroline Spencer (Joanna Johnson), Felicia came to town in 1990, where she was first seen on-screen. The Forresters owned a fashion company called Forrester Creations, and Felicia began working there. However, Eric didn't like her designs, so she went over to Spectra Fashions.
Meghan And Harry's Bombshell Netflix Documentary Finally Has A Release Date
Just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to depart from royal life, the pair signed a contract with Netflix in September 2020 that would eventually culminate in the creation of their production company, Archewell Productions, and set into motion plans to produce documentaries and scripted series. The deal...
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
A Magical Christmas Village's Marlo Thomas Discusses Her Friendship With Jennifer Aniston - Exclusive
Anyone who was alive for the '90s (or loves living vicariously through the decade) will recognize Marlo Thomas as Jennifer Aniston's onscreen mom on "Friends." Though she was only in three episodes of the sitcom, her presence was memorable enough to stick with fans. Whether the Green matriarch was arguing with Aniston's Rachel or respecting her path as a strong, independent woman navigating New York on her own, the duo completely sold the dynamic. And as it turns out, Aniston and Thomas are a tad closer in real life than the often estranged on-screen mother-daughter duo.
How The Bold And The Beautiful's Li Finnegan Rescued Finn
The villainous Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has terrorized many people on both "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful." As Soaps She Knows reported, Sheila got close with the notorious Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) because both were attempting to reconnect with their children. Sheila had revealed to Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) that she was his biological mother and tried to build a relationship with him. But when she saw that Deacon's attempt to get closer to his own daughter, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), was bringing him closer to her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), she got jealous. She hatched a scheme whereby she switched Brooke's non-alcoholic champagne with the real stuff, and everyone thought Brooke had fallen off the wagon at a New Year's Eve party, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
TikTok Star Josh Herbert Gets Real About His New Podcast Who Wears The Pants - Exclusive Interview
If you're like us, you could spend countless hours scrolling through TikTok videos. The app has completely transformed the social media atmosphere — and it has completely changed the lives of Josh Herbert and his wife, Abbie. The duo first downloaded the app less than three years ago and have since acquired a massive online following in the millions.
Inside The Bold And The Beautiful Star Katherine Kelly Lang's Fashion-Forward Business
The cast of "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had a long-standing affair with Italy and all things Italian, and for a good reason, too. That's mostly because the hit CBS soap is one of the top-rated shows in the country, according to the San Diego Tribune. Because of their immense popularity with fans in Rome, Milan, Venice, and beyond, the cast and crew of "The Bold and the Beautiful" headed to Puglia for a week back in 2012 to film a few episodes on location, via YouTube. Ron Moss, who once played Ridge Forrester on the soap, fell in love with the area so much that he bought a farmhouse in Puglia, via the Italian Post. Some of the soap's major stars like Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) have even appeared on shows like Italy's version of "Dancing With The Stars," per Soap Opera Digest, while Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) has appeared in the Italian film, "Dagli Occhi Dell'Amore," as detailed by Soaps.com.
