The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots played on Thursday Night Football in Week 13. During the second quarter the Bills went on a 14-play drive that was capped off with a Josh Allen eight-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis, but it was so much more than that. Allen knew he was about to go out of bounds, so he just got ðŸ†™ @BuffaloBills | @JoshAllenQB#BUFvsNE on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ https://t.co/bTTcEL41DHpic.twitter.com/48rZqtV2LI Songs should be written about this throw. With Allen shedding a sack and jumping up as he's about to go out of bounds he threw the ball back across his body to a guy who was double-covered for a touchdown. It's a play that not many people can pull off. Or would even attempt. Look at this image from the moment Allen starts to throw the ball. There are seven Patriots defenders and two Bills in this picture. One of the Patriots is at Allen's feet. Two more are between Allen and Davis. There's another Bills player standing out of bounds to the right that you can't see here. There's also a flag flying through the air. And somehow Allen completed this.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO