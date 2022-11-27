Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday
On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’
NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
Skip Bayless Calls LeBron James, Russell Westbrook 'Egomaniacs' For Photobombing Austin Reaves Postgame Interview
Skip manages to get his take off, even without 'Undisputed.'
Yankees Offer Aaron Judge Record Contract After Years of Lowballing Him
Aaron Judge has reportedly been offered a record contract by the Yankees.
Kelly Stafford Reacts to Matthew Stafford's Return to NFL Concussion Protocol
Watch: NFL Rams Coach Sean McVay Helps Donate $50K to Support Ukraine. Kelly Stafford isn't playing games when it comes to her husband's health. More than a week after Matthew Stafford was placed in NFL concussion protocol for the second time this season, Kelly shared her thoughts on the Los Angeles Rams quarterback's possible return to the field.
Josh Allen Threw the Patrick Mahomes-iest Touchdown Pass of the Season Against the Patriots
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots played on Thursday Night Football in Week 13. During the second quarter the Bills went on a 14-play drive that was capped off with a Josh Allen eight-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis, but it was so much more than that. Allen knew he was about to go out of bounds, so he just got ðŸ†™ @BuffaloBills | @JoshAllenQB#BUFvsNE on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ https://t.co/bTTcEL41DHpic.twitter.com/48rZqtV2LI Songs should be written about this throw. With Allen shedding a sack and jumping up as he's about to go out of bounds he threw the ball back across his body to a guy who was double-covered for a touchdown. It's a play that not many people can pull off. Or would even attempt. Look at this image from the moment Allen starts to throw the ball. There are seven Patriots defenders and two Bills in this picture. One of the Patriots is at Allen's feet. Two more are between Allen and Davis. There's another Bills player standing out of bounds to the right that you can't see here. There's also a flag flying through the air. And somehow Allen completed this.
