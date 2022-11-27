Read full article on original website
Kennneth Rohm
3d ago
Go figure,a drunk survive a hit from a train at green road crossing in Goshen Indiana, any one else would have died, and to kick it off he was released from going to jail from the hospital, where is justice at here, drunk and never had a driver's license, seriously??
Reply(8)
6
abc57.com
Man accused of reckless driving, resisting law enforcement following police chase
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement after allegedly leading police on a chase in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Brandon Johnson, 31, was arrested for reckless driving, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving...
wkzo.com
Woman arrested in store parking lot on narcotic related charges
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 51-year-old woman arrested on narcotic related charges in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 when they stopped a vehicle in a Meijer parking lot in the City of Sturgis.
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, trying to take MDMA in police custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly running from police and trying to consume a pill containing fentanyl and MDMA while in police custody, according to the probable cause affidavit. Daquan King, 25, was charged with the following:. Obstruction of justice. Possession of a controlled substance.
wtvbam.com
K-9 helps in arrest of drug suspect in Sturgis Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis Police Department K-9 helped apprehend a drug suspect late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Sturgis. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30 p.m.. When the deputies suspected...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:58 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 300 block East Main Street, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of criminal recklessness with a firearm. 12:34 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 400 block North Huntington Street, Syracuse. Adam N. Shartzer reported robbery....
WISH-TV
Parents file lawsuit against drunk driver who crashed into kids’ school bus
WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — The parents of an Illinois hockey team have filed a lawsuit against Victor Santos, the semi-truck driver who police say was drunk when he crashed into a high school bus in Kosciusko County. “He said, ‘dad LJ was covered in blood and screaming, I’m going...
95.3 MNC
Lawsuit against semi driver at center of hockey team bus crash on U.S. 30
The parents of an Illinois hockey team have filed a lawsuit against Victor Santos, the semi-truck driver who police say was drunk when he crashed into a school bus in Kosciusko County. The lawsuit says Santos ran a red light when he crashed into the school bus filled with high...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Pursuit Incident
Officers with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two suspects involved in a pursuit incident in the overnight hours Tuesday, November 29. A Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Range Road and Toto Road at 1:43 a.m. CT, but the driver in the dark-colored Chevrolet Impala failed to stop, according to the report.
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested on Criminal Mischief, Public Intoxication Charges
A Plymouth man was arrested in the overnight hours Saturday, November 26 after he was reportedly inside a vehicle that was not his. The Plymouth Police Department was notified of the incident and upon arriving at the scene in the 100 W. block of Jackson Street, officers found 21-year-old Austin J. Coach in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that did not belong to him, according to the report.
WNDU
22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
95.3 MNC
Standoff at home on CR 2 in Elkhart County ends with arrest
An hours-long standoff in Elkhart County came to a peaceful end. It was around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury on Mark Rockrohr, 51. Deputies made contact...
wkzo.com
Driver in Cass County swerves to miss animal, runs off road, hits tree.
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was injured after she drove off the road and hit a tree while trying to miss an animal. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 29 on Donnell Lake Street west of Lewis Lake in Penn Township.
abc57.com
State Road 933 shut down near Darden Road for crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 933 in Roseland is shut down due to a crash Tuesday night, according to dispatch. A call came in reporting the crash, which is in front of the Hampton Inn, at 5:53 p.m. Police have shut down S.R. 933 near...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking to identify person in robbery investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen in the attached photos in connection with a robbery investigation. The robbery took place on November 26 at the Phillips 66 Gas Station located at 3320 Cassopolis St. If you have any...
WNDU
Plymouth Police looking to identify theft suspects
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Plymouth Police Department is looking to identify two male suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. According to police, an older person was followed out of a store. That’s when they were approached by one of the male subjects, while the other ducked behind some cars.
22 WSBT
One in custody following Elkhart County SWAT standoff
A man is now in custody after a nearly 5-hour long standoff with deputies and a SWAT team. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department tells us they attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant to 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr. Rockrohr faces charges for neglecting his dependent adult son which resulted in serious...
wtvbam.com
Three Rivers woman escapes serious injury in Sherwood Township rollover crash
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Three Rivers woman escaped serious injury on Monday afternoon when her vehicle rolled over multiple times in the area of Division and Babcock Roads. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 2:38 p.m.. They report that according to...
WNDU
Alleged arson accomplice in Elkhart County due in court Monday
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An alleged accomplice to eight barn fires set throughout Elkhart County last year is due in court Monday morning. Sherry Thomas is scheduled for a change of plea hearing. She originally pleaded not guilty to the charges of helping Joseph Hershberger, who was sentenced to...
22 WSBT
Three people seriously injured in St. Joseph County Michigan crash
Three people, two of which are Sturgis teens, are in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Burr Oak Township. The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Department was sent to the intersection of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road at 3:16 p.m. after a two vehicle crash. Police say two...
jack1065.com
Man facing 15 years prison time for resisting and obstructing police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man convicted of two counts of Resisting/Obstructing Police as a Fourth Habitual Offender is now facing up to 15 years in prison. 62-year-old Mark Shelton was found guilty by jury of the counts in St. Joseph County’s 45th Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22. Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson tried the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan.
