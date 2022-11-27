A Plymouth man was arrested in the overnight hours Saturday, November 26 after he was reportedly inside a vehicle that was not his. The Plymouth Police Department was notified of the incident and upon arriving at the scene in the 100 W. block of Jackson Street, officers found 21-year-old Austin J. Coach in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that did not belong to him, according to the report.

PLYMOUTH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO