Goshen, IN

Kennneth Rohm
3d ago

Go figure,a drunk survive a hit from a train at green road crossing in Goshen Indiana, any one else would have died, and to kick it off he was released from going to jail from the hospital, where is justice at here, drunk and never had a driver's license, seriously??

wtvbam.com

K-9 helps in arrest of drug suspect in Sturgis Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis Police Department K-9 helped apprehend a drug suspect late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Sturgis. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30 p.m.. When the deputies suspected...
STURGIS, MI
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:58 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 300 block East Main Street, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of criminal recklessness with a firearm. 12:34 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 400 block North Huntington Street, Syracuse. Adam N. Shartzer reported robbery....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Pursuit Incident

Officers with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two suspects involved in a pursuit incident in the overnight hours Tuesday, November 29. A Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Range Road and Toto Road at 1:43 a.m. CT, but the driver in the dark-colored Chevrolet Impala failed to stop, according to the report.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Plymouth Man Arrested on Criminal Mischief, Public Intoxication Charges

A Plymouth man was arrested in the overnight hours Saturday, November 26 after he was reportedly inside a vehicle that was not his. The Plymouth Police Department was notified of the incident and upon arriving at the scene in the 100 W. block of Jackson Street, officers found 21-year-old Austin J. Coach in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that did not belong to him, according to the report.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
VANDALIA, MI
95.3 MNC

Standoff at home on CR 2 in Elkhart County ends with arrest

An hours-long standoff in Elkhart County came to a peaceful end. It was around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury on Mark Rockrohr, 51. Deputies made contact...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

State Road 933 shut down near Darden Road for crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 933 in Roseland is shut down due to a crash Tuesday night, according to dispatch. A call came in reporting the crash, which is in front of the Hampton Inn, at 5:53 p.m. Police have shut down S.R. 933 near...
ROSELAND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police looking to identify person in robbery investigation

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen in the attached photos in connection with a robbery investigation. The robbery took place on November 26 at the Phillips 66 Gas Station located at 3320 Cassopolis St. If you have any...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Plymouth Police looking to identify theft suspects

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Plymouth Police Department is looking to identify two male suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. According to police, an older person was followed out of a store. That’s when they were approached by one of the male subjects, while the other ducked behind some cars.
PLYMOUTH, IN
22 WSBT

One in custody following Elkhart County SWAT standoff

A man is now in custody after a nearly 5-hour long standoff with deputies and a SWAT team. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department tells us they attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant to 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr. Rockrohr faces charges for neglecting his dependent adult son which resulted in serious...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Alleged arson accomplice in Elkhart County due in court Monday

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An alleged accomplice to eight barn fires set throughout Elkhart County last year is due in court Monday morning. Sherry Thomas is scheduled for a change of plea hearing. She originally pleaded not guilty to the charges of helping Joseph Hershberger, who was sentenced to...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
jack1065.com

Man facing 15 years prison time for resisting and obstructing police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man convicted of two counts of Resisting/Obstructing Police as a Fourth Habitual Offender is now facing up to 15 years in prison. 62-year-old Mark Shelton was found guilty by jury of the counts in St. Joseph County’s 45th Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22. Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson tried the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI

