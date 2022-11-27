Read full article on original website
Cannabis Is No Better For Pain Relief Than A Placebo, Claims New Study
Living with any kind of pain is tough. It changes a person. They can no longer act like their normal self because they are not feeling normal. They are affected by the pain. Unfortunately, in this day and age, more and more people are suffering from chronic pain. According to 2016 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S. alone some 20.4% of adult Americans, 50 million people, suffer from pain. Every year, more and more of them are turning to medical marijuana to ease their aches. Is it working?
An Eye Scanner That Detects Cannabis Use? It Exists And The Police Could Implement It Soon
Gaize, a US company based in Montana, has developed a device that can scan users' eyes to detect if they are under the influence of cannabis. As reported by High Times, this invention could be used to detect intoxicated drivers, and the US police forces are considering using this new technology, although too many details have not yet emerged.
Rubicon Organics Launches 11 New Products, Releases Second Annual ESG Report
Rubicon Organics Inc. ROMJF ROMJ launched eleven new products in Quebec under the Simply Bare Organic and 1964 Supply Co. brands. This doubles the number of items available in the province, adding to Rubicon Organics' presence in Quebec. Rubicon Organics has added two new offerings under the Simply Bare Organic...
More And More People Drive High On Edibles, New Survey
A survey conducted by CAA South Central Ontario found that since 2019, there has been a 10 per cent increase (26 per cent in 2022 vs. 16 per cent in 2019) in cannabis impaired drivers admitting to consuming an edible before driving. With approximately 10 million Ontario drivers, that number equals about 156,000 Ontario drivers who have driven high on edibles in the last three months.
