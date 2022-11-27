Best NFL Prop Bets Today (Jeff Wilson, Kyren Williams, Aaron Rodgers Offer Huge Value in Slightly Different Props)

Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
Cowboys latest roster move has the OBJ sirens blaring
The Dallas Cowboys have been in hot pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster move is quite interesting in how it could relate to OBJ. One thing that is without question, the Dallas Cowboys want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The franchise at virtually every turn has taken available opportunities to express interest in the free-agent receiver.
Dak Prescott responds to LeBron James’ comments on Jerry Jones photo
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responded to LeBron James’ comments about a controversial photo of Jerry Jones by focusing on “grace and change.”. Dak Prescott got pulled into a difficult discussion about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and race relations but he showed no interest in stirring the pot. It...
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Lakers fans will fall in love with theorized Bulls trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have been in trade rumors more than any other team in the sport. Ever since the 2021-22 season ended the biggest storyline surrounding the team has been whether or not they would be able to trade Russell Westbrook. Now, over a month into the 2022-23 season,...
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
NFL Week 13 Betting Trends and Odds for Every Team, Every Game
Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with a major AFC East showdown between the New England Patriots hosting the Buffalo Bills as a slight home dog. Before you consider wagering on tonight's game, as well as any of the other matchups on Sunday or Monday, it's always helpful to catch up on some of the major trends tallied up throughout the week to help provide some additional perspective on how to handicap these matchups.
Patrick Mahomes explains meaning behind “Bronze” nickname for new baby
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed a new baby boy who will bear the nickname “Bronze” thanks to his brother, Jackson. Patrick Mahomes became a father for the second time on Monday with the birth of his son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. While the baby boy was...
Patriots embarrass themselves in loss to Bills: Best memes and tweets
The Bills continued their good feelings while piling the bad vibes on the Patriots, who were roundly roasted for their Thursday Night Football performance. Yes, the Bills beat the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen made Josh Allen plays. Stefon Diggs was a star. James Cook was literally cooking. The better team won, 24-10.
Patriots fans ready to ditch Gillette over Josh Allen commercial
Patriots fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Gillette aired an ad featuring Bills QB Josh Allen during their Thursday Night Football tilt with Buffalo. There aren’t many brands as linked to an NFL team as Gillette and the Patriots. The razor brand has held naming rights to New England’s stadium since its debut season in 2002.
The real reason why the Los Angeles Lakers waived Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. It’s not clear as of this writing on how many checks he received from this team. What is known is the Lakers did not have to pay him his first check until November 15th, 2022. Yes… this Matt Ryan!
Big 12 Championship Picks for TCU vs. Kansas State | The Early Reed
The TCU Horned Frogs are a game away from an undefeated regular season, and their first ever trip to the College Football Playoff!. While not technically a home game, the TCU faithful will make the trip from Fort Worth to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game when they take on the Kansas State Wildcats.
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Deshaun Watson still isn’t talking about what led to his suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since returning form suspension, but he wold only answer football-related questions. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct alleged by over two dozen women. Even with the 11-game suspension, Watson needed to meet requirements to return. He did so and is now set to make his season debut with the Browns this Sunday, as they face his former team in the Houston Texans.
Meet the American who was the first paid professional football player: Pudge Heffelfinger
Gridiron goliath and Yale star Pudge Heffelfinger was later paid $500 to play for the Allegheny Athletic Association in 1892, becoming the first professional football player.
