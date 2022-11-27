Read full article on original website
Holly Waggoner
2d ago
this is very sad people are making jokes it's not funny at all condolences to the family prayers rest in peace to the lady that was killed
Reply
3
Diane Cahoon Shane
2d ago
I can't believe people are joking about this! Probably because they've never been exposed to what Alzheimers or Dementia can do to someone. So so sad.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albuquerque police looking for info on stabbing suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a stabbing. Police say the stabbing happened on November 27, near Central Ave. and Caguna Dr. Officials say surveillance video shows several people involved in an altercation; the victim can be seen falling down and being stabbed a number of […]
Isleta officer’s law enforcement status revoked due to rape charge
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former Isleta Pueblo police officer accused of raping his female DWI suspect will no longer be an officer. KRQE Investigates exposed the case earlier this year, and Thursday afternoon, the Law Enforcement Academy Board voted to revoke the officer’s certification. Leon Martin was arrested just over a year ago after the […]
KRQE News 13
Law license taken away from former APD officer
Woman to receive thousands in lawsuit involving The …. A lawsuit involving the University of New Mexico is coming to a close. The state will be paying a woman as a form of settlement. Missing Santa Fe man found dead, police say. A person who was reported missing was found...
Man arrested in ABQ shooting has been to court before
A man who was arrested in an Albuquerque shooting reportedly has a criminal history.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police need help identifying remains in a 26-year-old case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are asking for help identifying the remains of a teenager who was found dead near 98th and Tower Road SW in 1996. Police say on May 2, 1996, an unidentified female was found decomposed in a vacant field near the intersection. At the time of the discovery, there were no residential homes in the area.
KRQE News 13
Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned
After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen, it has finally been returned. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and had important items stolen from his vehicle. Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially …. After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen,...
Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man they say shot a man and shot at police. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnathan Martinez is accused of shooting a man in the chest just before midnight on November 23 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Montgomery Blvd. They say three days later at the same […]
Albuquerque man involved in fatal crash avoids jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marco Melo-Fernandez, an Albuquerque man involved in a deadly crash nearly five years ago, will not face jail time. In 2017, Melo Fernandez crashed into a car on I-25 near San Antonio and took off. Annamaria Garcia was killed in the crash. Earlier this year, Melo-Fernandez pleaded no contest to knowingly leaving the […]
Albuquerque double murder suspect arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshall’s arrested a double murder suspect in Mountainair, New Mexico. 27-year-old Jayme Olsen is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August. Albuquerque Police say officers responded to a shooting near Lomas Blvd. and I-25 around 5:21 a.m. on August 28. They say Amaya and Jurado […]
New Mexico judge, pets killed by husband in murder-suicide, authorities say
Diane Albert, a New Mexico judge, and her pets were shot and killed by her husband on Friday before he turned the gun on himself, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said.
APD makes arrest after recognizing suspect at Walgreens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers were out protecting big box stores over the holiday weekend. They made several arrests but one stood out. Thomas Griffin was arrested at a Walgreens on Central Saturday morning when the officer recognized him and knew he had a felony warrant. When they searched Griffin, they found 420 fentanyl pills, […]
Retired SFPD detective accused of losing rape kit speaks out
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Santa Fe Police detective at the center of a lawsuit who was accused of losing a rape kit of a child, is telling his side of the story. The lawsuit claims a detective’s, and the City of Santa Fe’s, negligence led to prosecutors letting the suspect off with far lesser […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque teen who shot at pregnant 17-year-old sentenced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who shot a pregnant 17-year-old, killing her baby, was sentenced Monday. Adam Herrera will spend 18 years in prison. Herrera was only 15 when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May of 2020. He and three others opened fire, hitting Malagon in the stomach twice.
‘We Are Heartsick’: New Mexico Man Allegedly Shot His Judge Wife, Several Pets, and Himself
A New Mexico man allegedly killed his wife, who was a municipal judge. He also shot their pets before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. “He left a voice-mail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and his dogs and his cat,” someone said in dispatch tapes obtained by KOAT. “And he is about to murder himself.”
Protest forms at UNM campus during Charlie Kirk visit
A speaker visiting UNM gained some attention Wednesday night.
Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zerrick Marquez, the man accused of beating four-year-old James Dunklee to death is trying to withdraw the plea he made in March. Marquez pleaded guilty to intentional child abuse resulting in death but on Tuesday, asked to take back the plea, claiming he didn’t realize he could spend the rest of his life […]
Albuquerque saw more domestic violence calls on Thanksgiving than it has in a decade
This Thanksgiving in Albuquerque had more domestic violence calls than the holiday has seen in a decade, according to the Albuquerque Police Department
4th of July murder suspect set to take plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering his sister’s boyfriend is going to take a plea deal. Francisco Robles was in court Monday afternoon when lawyers from both sides said they have come to an agreement on a plea deal. Court documents say Robles slit Javier Gandarilla’s throat during a Fourth of July celebration, […]
KRQE News 13
Suspect in custody following SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect is in custody following a SWAT standoff Monday. Albuquerque Police Department officers were dispatched near Menaul Blvd. and Pennsylvania Blvd. Monday morning in regards to a domestic dispute. According to police, officers attempted to apprehend a suspect wanted for domestic violence charges in the area of Rhode Island St. and Claremont Ave. They say the individual barricaded inside their residence and refused to cooperate.
NMDOT-owned vacant homes causing nuisance in Belen
While the NMDOT's priority is maintaining roadways, a spokseperson said they'll have maintenance crews do at least monthly checks on the vacant properties in Belen. Neighbors claim that's not enough.
Fox News
879K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 25