ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy suggests cutting funds to police that refuse to enforce gun laws

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIZMV_0jP5kRYy00

Sen. Chris Murphy on Sunday suggested withholding federal funds from law enforcement agencies that refuse to enforce state and national gun laws in the wake of mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia .

Murphy (D-Conn.), an outspoken advocate for gun control laws and an assault weapons ban, said the Senate needs to have a conversation about funding law enforcement outfits that balk at implementing gun laws in “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”

“They have decided that they are going to essentially refuse to implement laws that are on the books. That is a growing problem in this country,” Murphy said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“And I think we’re ​going to have to have a conversation about that in the United States Senate. Do we want to continue to supply funding to law enforcement in counties that refuse to implement state and federal gun laws?”​ he said. ​

El Paso County, Co., where a man armed with an assault-style weapon killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Nov. 19, is a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary, and authorities declined to pursue a “red flag” order against the accused shooter following an earlier incident involving his mother.

Chesapeake, Va., the scene of ​the Nov. 22 mass shooting at a Walmart in which six employees were gunned down by a manager of the big box store, is also a Second Amendment sanctuary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpGGO_0jP5kRYy00
A police car sits outside the Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., a day after a gunman killed six store employees.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDNcn_0jP5kRYy00
A man practices shooting at a gun range in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 16, 2022.
AFP via Getty Images

​President Biden last week told reporters that he would seek a ban on assault weapons before the new Congress convenes after the first of the year, saying he was “sick and tired of these shootings.”​​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLUOS_0jP5kRYy00
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) suggested cutting off federal aid for police agencies that do not enforce federal and state gun laws.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

“The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It’s just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers,” Biden ​said as he visited first-responders at the Nantucket Fire Department on Thanksgiving Day in Massachusetts.​

But Murphy said he doesn’t think there are 60 votes in the Senate to pass a ban on assault weapons.

“I’m glad that President Biden is gonna be pushing us to take a vote on an assault weapons ban,” he said on CNN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJk0z_0jP5kRYy00
Flowers at a memorial outside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Co., in the wake of a mass shooting that killed five people on Nov. 19.
AFP via Getty Images

“The House has already passed it. It’s sitting in front of the Senate. Does it have 60 votes in the Senate right now? Probably not. But let’s see if we can try to get that number as close to 60 as possible. If we don’t have the votes, then we’ll talk to [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer and maybe come back next year, with maybe an additional senator, and see if we can do better,” he said. ​

Comments / 179

Nivek
4d ago

Better defund the prosecutors, judges and courts too. They're the ones setting low bails, refusing to prosecute and letting criminals back on the street.

Reply(12)
147
Guest
4d ago

He is too naive: the issue is not that the police refuse to enforce. It is that the local politicians instruct the local AG to not prosecute them.

Reply
68
LetFreedomRing
3d ago

I say we give those departments a bonus for not enforcing unconstitutional laws, and fine him lots for failing to uphold his oath of office.

Reply
80
Related
YourErie

Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift

Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
The Independent

Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Michigan Advance

Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement

Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit where he […] The post Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
The Hill

Young voters are not the future of the Democratic Party — they are the here and now

Last week, we met the new Democratic base: voters under 30. As the only age group with a strong majority supporting Democrats — breaking 2-to-1 — youth voter turnout singlehandedly prevented the heavily anticipated “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. This should come as no surprise as Gen Z and millennials are the two largest, most progressive and most racially diverse generations in American history. These generations are not the future of the Democratic Party – they are the here and now. And it’s time for the investment in young people to match their contribution to the party. Despite making up 40 percent of all eligible voters in America, Gen Z and millennial voters have historically not received the same prioritization as older voters. But the conventional wisdom that young people won’t vote is flat-out wrong. As we look to the future, investments in registering, communicating with, and engaging young voters must be prioritized. The path to progressive success runs through those generations.
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy