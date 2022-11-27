ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Chargers vs. Cardinals prediction: Bet the Over

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfH1b_0jP5kQgF00

The Chargers will try to keep their playoff hopes alive Sunday when they travel to face the floundering Cardinals. The Chargers are laying a field goal on the road with a total of 48.

The good news for Arizona is it gets back starting quarterback Kyler Murray. The bad news is it might not matter. Arizona looked lifeless in its loss Monday night to the 49ers, but it went way beyond just having backup Colt McCoy under center.

San Francisco ripped the Cardinals’ pillow soft defense for 387 yards and 6.8 yards per play. Defense has been optional in the desert this year. Arizona ranks 24th in total defense and 31st in scoring defense, allowing 26.9 yards per game.

Luckily for the Cardinals, they are facing a defense just as bad on Sunday. The Chargers spent a lot of money this offseason to upgrade on the defensive side of the ball, but it just hasn’t happened. Los Angeles ranks 25th in total defense and 29th in scoring defense, giving up 25.8 points per game.

Betting on the NFL?

It’s not always as easy as saying, “These two teams give up a combined 53 points per game, bet the Over!” However, I do see both Murray and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert having a lot of success in this matchup because both defenses are getting worse late in the season. The Chargers have given up an average of 26.5 points in their past four games, and Arizona has allowed 30-plus in four of its past five.

This total should probably be in the 50s, so I’ll go Over 48.

The play: Chargers-Cardinals Over 48.5.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Snag $1,250 on Caesars for Thursday Night Football

New York Post readers can get their hands on a sweet new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL. Click the link below to learn how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before Bills-Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Grab the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Check out the best sportsbook promo codes New Caesars Sportsbook bettors can claim bet insurance on their first sports wager up to $1,250. This ranks among the top risk-free bet offers on the market and its a great way to get started in sports betting. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our...
New York Post

Jets’ Mike White isn’t letting sudden success change him on field or at home

Mike White is all of 27 years old, four starts young in the National Football League, but he’s speaking with the perspective of someone who’s been through it before because he has. Everything from a quarterback competition to being thrust into the savior role for the Jets midseason. It would be like a rerun, if White wasn’t approaching it so differently, with newfound perspective and understanding about himself. Just how different is that, exactly? “My wife actually looked at me when I first saw her [after Sunday’s game], she goes, ‘Who are you?’ ” White said. That relates to White on the field,...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Deshaun Watson refuses to answer anything except ‘football questions’

Deshaun Watson met with the media for the first time in four months on Thursday, but the Browns quarterback didn’t have much to say. At least not when it came to the several questions related to his alleged sexual misconduct against more than 20 female massage therapists and the subsequent 11-game suspension for having violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Football questions only. Watson made an opening statement that included the 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler saying he was excited to be back; then he thanked the Browns, his teammates, personal trainers, the city of Cleveland and those who sent positive energy his...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 127: Must-Win Game For Giants Against Commanders feat. Andrew Thomas

Meaningful December football at MetLife Stadium. It’s been a while. The Giants’ matchup against the Commanders Sunday should be a playoff atmosphere between two division rivals duking it out for one of the final postseason spots in the NFC. The Commanders have won six of seven and Taylor Heinicke has them rolling. But the Giants have key players returning from injuries and that could be the big difference in their home building as they look to end their own losing streak. To preview the 7-4 Giants against the 7-5 Commanders, we bring you a new “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Bills capture first AFC victory of season in ‘TNF’ win over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Buffalo Bills had done everything this season, except earn a victory in their division. They’re hoping their first will be the one that helps put them back on the path to winning it again. Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and the Bills beat the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday night for their first AFC East win of the season. Devin Singletary had a 1-yard touchdown run to help the Bills (9-3) win their third straight and take a half-game lead in the division over Miami. Buffalo had been 0-2 against division foes. “We know these games that are...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS: Jump on $1,000 risk-free bet for ‘Thursday Night Football’

New York Post readers can take advantage of a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Just apply bonus code NPBONUS when signing up for BetMGM and make your first sports bet risk-free.  BetMGM Bonus Code Read more about the BetMGM Bonus CodeCheck out the best sportsbook bonus codes BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users an awesome risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. By using the bonus code NPBONUS, you are can get your hands on this great offer ahead of Bills vs. Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.” This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
New York Post

Predicting where top MLB free agents will land with winter meetings looming

The nine top free agents, all likely to command nine-figure deals, remain on the board. But if history is a guide, they may start signing soon — maybe at the winter meetings, beginning this weekend.  Predicting free agency isn’t something to be tried at home. But here’s how we’d guess today:  1. Aaron Judge: The clear No. 1 guy has only two known teams seriously in the bidding, no reflection on him and all about the dollars he’ll command — $300 million plus. (The Dodgers may have rare money concerns, and are focusing on pitching and shortstop.) The Yankees remain favored. But...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Fox’s record-breaking NFL ratings prove nobody watches for broadcasters

How much is that doggie in the window?  If you ever needed more evidence that sports TV executives — those who ostensibly know what’s best for viewers — operate on a wish consider this:  The Giants-Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day on Fox established the record as the most-watched regular-season game since 1988, when such numbers were first recorded.  It’s estimated that 42 million watched.  If we’re to judge such a record by the hirings and spending habits of network shot-callers, that record number reflects a repudiation of Fox’s longtime team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, this season lured to ESPN for a staggering total...
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

Odell Beckham flies private to start free agent tour after plane incident: ‘Not today’

One way to avoid getting kicked off an airplane: Take a private jet instead. That’s what Odell Beckham Jr. did on Thursday as he began his whirlwind free agent tour that started with a visit to the Giants. Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight earlier this week in Miami after he appeared to be in and out of out of consciousness, according to Miami-Dade County police, when the flight crew tried to wake him to fasten his seatbelt before takeoff. He initially refused to exit the plane upon officers’ arrival and the aircraft was eventually deplaned, after which Beckham left...
New York Post

Best NFL promo codes and betting offers: NFL Week 13 Thursday Night Football

New York Post readers can take advantage of plenty of incredible betting offers and promotions before Thursday Night Football. Check out the list below to find the best offer and get started for Bills vs. Patriots tonight. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how to bet on the NFLGet the latest Super Bowl 2023 Odds Best NFL Week 13 Promo Codes ranked 1. BetMGM Sportsbook﻿ BetMGM is the best sportsbook for NFL Week 13. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game. It...
New York Post

Astros’ Justin Verlander reluctance could open door for other teams

see also Jacob deGrom not holding Mets back from offseason moves Word is, the Astros and Justin Verlander are “far apart” in talks. Verlander seeks $130 million for three years (the Max Scherzer deal), and the Astros, with their deep rotation, seem pessimistic on Verlander, which may open things up for the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees.  “Quietly, they prefer not to sign him for three years. Verlander was great in-season but they carried him in the postseason,” one person familiar with the Astros’ thinking said. “No one [in Houston] wants to go three [years],” another source adds.  While Jacob deGrom still appears to be...
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Rays’ $40 million deal with Zach Elfin is largest in franchise history

The Rays bolstered their starting rotation Thursday night, striking a deal with a free agent, an agreement pricy by their standards. Tampa Bay reached an agreement with right-hander Zach Eflin on a three-year contract worth $40 million, according to ESPN. According to the website, the deal, which is pending a physical, is the largest free-agent contract in Rays history. It topped the five-year, $35 million contract pitcher Wilson Alvarez received before the team’s inaugural 1998 season. Before reaching a deal with the 28-year-old righty, the Rays were the only team in the majors to never have committed more than $35 million to a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
New York Post

Giants’ defensive line in for trench battle with Commanders’ front four

Take the sense of optimism that grew out of the Giants bookending their offensive line with two first-round draft picks and double it. That’s how the Washington Commanders built their defensive line from 2017-20. So, while the Giants have a young foundation in place with left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Evan Neal, the Commanders counter with four former first-rounders: Ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat and tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. The cliché that games are won along the line of scrimmage certainly will apply to Sunday’s NFC East clash, which might as well be a six-face advertisement for...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Chris Fallica leaving ESPN for Fox Sports’ ‘Big Noon Kickoff’

The Bear is heading to Fox. Chris Fallica, a popular voice on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” is leaving the network for Fox Sports, The Post has confirmed. A spokesperson for Fox declined to comment. The news was first reported by Awful Announcing. Fallica, an everyman who resonates with football fans across America, will join Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” the college football pregame show that the network launched in 2019 to compete with “GameDay.” The pregame show was created in synergy with FOX’s strategy of putting the best game of their slate on at noon ET, where there has traditionally been less competition against...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy