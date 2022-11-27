Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
“We’re building a team to be able to win a championship:” Mike Norvell speaks after Thursday practice
FLORIDA STATE — Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media after Thursday’s practice during their first week in the postseason. FSU is coming off a 45-38 win over rival UF and finished their season with five straight wins, and are looking at a bowl game for the first time since 2019.
Tomahawk Nation
Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Should FSU have been ranked higher in College Football Playoff?
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS) Transfer portal additions. Football. Florida State football wrapped up the regular season...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU players reflect on season, prep for bowl as postseason practice gets underway
Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive end Jared Verse, and safety Jammie Robinson met with the media on Wednesday as bowl season gets underway. The Noles are coming off a 45-38 victory over the Florida Gators and are on a five-game hot streak looking to finish 2022 strong with a bowl victory and 10 wins. Earlier in the week, 15 players were given All-ACC honors. All three players were placed on the first team, and 2015 was the last time the Noles had more than five.
Tomahawk Nation
DE Patrick Payton named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton was announced as ACC Defensive Rookie of the year Wednesday evening, marking his stellar performance as a redshirt freshman. Peyton recorded 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks over 12 games this season. Filling in for an injured Jared Verse, Payton made his impact known, gaining valuable experience when his number was called. He is the third Seminole to win the award adding to the 15 FSU players who were named to the All-ACC team this week.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU moves to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings
Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) finished the year on a high note, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium last Friday. It was the fifth-straight win for FSU, in which the Seminoles have put up 38-plus points in each...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU dominates ACC players of the Week
The last cinematic recap of the regular season is here:. Congratulations to Dillan Gibbons, winner of the 2022 Jim Tatum Award. FSU’s talented wide receiver core is going to be stronger in 2023 with the return of Winston Wright, Jr. ESPN has FSU 13th in its Power Rankings. On3Sports...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU basketball vs. Purdue: How to watch, notes, game thread
Florida State Seminoles basketball is set to host the Purdue Boilermakers tonight in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 13: Where, who could FSU be playing?
No. 14 Florida State Seminoles football took down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive thriller last Friday, posting its best record since the 2016 season (9-3, 5-3 ACC). FSU had an outside shot at an Orange Bowl bid, but a Clemson loss to South Carolina killed the...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State defensive back Sam McCall no longer with team
Following a successful 2022 regular season, the Florida State Seminoles’ roster continues to evolve. Incoming recruits and transfers also mean outgoing players, and one of those outgoing players is freshman defensive back, Sam McCall, who is no longer on the Seminoles roster as of this evening. McCall is a...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU places 15 players on All-ACC team
After finishing the year with its best overall and conference record since 2016, No. 14 Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) has placed 15 players on the All-ACC team, including offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, safety Jammie Robinson and defensive end Jared Verse on the first-team. Quarterback Jordan Travis, running...
Tomahawk Nation
How Trey Benson became a star at FSU
When Florida State running back Trey Benson arrived in Tallahassee, there were questions about how he’d adjust in his first year. In spring football, he was initially limited after injuries suffered with the Oregon Ducks, where he hadn’t really seen the field often. In 2021, he played 14 offensive snaps — none in 2020 (per PFF).
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State falls to No. 5 Purdue after hard fought battle
The Florida State Seminoles were back in Tallahassee after visiting Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational. They had a tough task ahead with No. 5 Purdue looking to stay undefeated. Florida State had a phenomenal first half with an excellent defensive game plan, but that wasn’t enough to pull away with the upset win. The Boilermakers beat the Noles off sheer talent and coaching, going home with a 79-69 victory.
Blountstown’s Final Four location to potentially move
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker
Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
Action News Jax
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue...
Parents speak out after FAMU basketball court shooting
Harold Edwards' sons play basketball regularly at the what's known as the FAMU recreation center on Wahnish Way.
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Florida A&M campus
One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a rec center on Florida A&M’s campus Sunday afternoon, according to Tallahassee police.
riverbendnews.org
Man drowns in Suwannee River
On Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:14 p.m., a man was reported to have drowned in the Suwannee River at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, the man – whose identity has not been released – had been swimming and diving in the river until “he dove in the water and did not come back up.” The man had been underwater for five to 10 minutes when patrons began searching for him. He was eventually found and brought to shore, where patrons proceeded to attempt to resuscitate him with CPR while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
