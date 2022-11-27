ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Top NFL Promo Codes and Betting Offers: Cash in for NFL Week 12

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDROe_0jP5kLVq00

New York Post readers can take advantage on loads of fantastic betting offers and promotions ahead of NFL Week 12. Check out the list below for the offer that works best for you and get rolling this Sunday.

Betting on the NFL?
1. BetMGM Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

BetMGM is the top sportsbook for NFL Week 11. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder and lots of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game, along with live betting. They have plenty of enticing futures markets as well if you don’t mind waiting a little bit.

The desktop site is easy to use, the app is highly rated, there are competitive bonuses, customer service is strong, and the lines are competitive. BetMGM should be appealing to all NFL bettors for Week 11.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓5/55/5✓

FanDuel has emerged as the most popular NFL sportsbook in many different legal betting states, partly because of the sweet bonuses it offers. There is an incredible new user offer, and you can take advantage of ongoing NFL promos, including contests, free bets, odds boosts, and parlay insurance.

3. Caesars Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

Caesars Sportsbook is right up there with the top betting sites in the business. Having taken over from the William Hill sportsbook, Caesars is a real NFL betting power, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top NFL sportsbooks.

The online sportsbook is popular and features generous NFL betting odds, big bonuses, and a great mobile app. It is a good option for high rollers because it has higher maximum payouts, but casual NFL bettors should also enjoy betting with Caesars Sportsbook.

4. BetRivers
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓3/55/5✓

There is an exciting selection of live betting options for NFL games on BetRivers. The live betting platform makes it easy to place live bets and is designed effectively and neatly.

BetRivers has competitive odds, and the breadth of wagering options is very impressive, including lots of live spreads, totals, game props, and player props. The sliding tool for alternative totals and spreads is also very user-friendly. This is another great NFL betting site.

5. SI Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓5/54/5✓

SI Sportsbook is a sleek, modern NFL betting site with lots of great odds boosts and bonuses. It also has a popular mobile app.

They provide customers with NFL stats for each game, which always helps to make educated bets. SI Sportsbook has not been in the sports betting space for long, so it could easily move up in our rankings moving forward.

NFL Week 12 Preview

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, and now it’s time for the contenders and pretenders to separate themselves as the NFL regular season hits the final stretch.

We’ve got 12 games today, and the early window starts with a banger when the 6-4 Cincinnati Bengals take on the 7-3 Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The Atlanta Falcons go on the road to play the Washington Commanders in a matchup of NFC Wild Card contenders, the Cleveland Browns host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New York Jets play the Chicago Bears in the Meadowlands.

There are four games in the late window, beginning with two AFC West vs. NFC West matchups. The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Seahawks play the Las Vegas Raiders in Seattle at 4:05 p.m. Eastern. To close out the late games, the San Francisco 49ers host the New Orleans Saints, and the LA Rams play the Chiefs in Kansas City.

The Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 10-1 on Sunday Night Football when they host the Green Bay Packers. Week 12 wraps up with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Colts in Indianapolis on Monday Night Football.

Best NFL Week 12 betting apps
Rank App New User Promo T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULLNew players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.✓✓2 FanDuel No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓✓3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUSNew customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.✓✓4 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit BonusNew players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only✓✓5 SI Sportsbook Bet $20, Win $100 in Free Bets!New Customers only. 21+, CO, VA, MI only. Full T&Cs apply.✓✓

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS: Jump on $1,000 risk-free bet for ‘Thursday Night Football’

New York Post readers can take advantage of a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Just apply bonus code NPBONUS when signing up for BetMGM and make your first sports bet risk-free.  BetMGM Bonus Code Read more about the BetMGM Bonus CodeCheck out the best sportsbook bonus codes BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users an awesome risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. By using the bonus code NPBONUS, you are can get your hands on this great offer ahead of Bills vs. Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.” This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Snag $1,250 on Caesars for Thursday Night Football

New York Post readers can get their hands on a sweet new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL. Click the link below to learn how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before Bills-Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Grab the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Check out the best sportsbook promo codes New Caesars Sportsbook bettors can claim bet insurance on their first sports wager up to $1,250. This ranks among the top risk-free bet offers on the market and its a great way to get started in sports betting. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our...
New York Post

Best NFL promo codes and betting offers: NFL Week 13 Thursday Night Football

New York Post readers can take advantage of plenty of incredible betting offers and promotions before Thursday Night Football. Check out the list below to find the best offer and get started for Bills vs. Patriots tonight. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how to bet on the NFLGet the latest Super Bowl 2023 Odds Best NFL Week 13 Promo Codes ranked 1. BetMGM Sportsbook﻿ BetMGM is the best sportsbook for NFL Week 13. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game. It...
New York Post

Fox’s record-breaking NFL ratings prove nobody watches for broadcasters

How much is that doggie in the window?  If you ever needed more evidence that sports TV executives — those who ostensibly know what’s best for viewers — operate on a wish consider this:  The Giants-Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day on Fox established the record as the most-watched regular-season game since 1988, when such numbers were first recorded.  It’s estimated that 42 million watched.  If we’re to judge such a record by the hirings and spending habits of network shot-callers, that record number reflects a repudiation of Fox’s longtime team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, this season lured to ESPN for a staggering total...
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

Jets’ Mike White isn’t letting sudden success change him on field or at home

Mike White is all of 27 years old, four starts young in the National Football League, but he’s speaking with the perspective of someone who’s been through it before because he has. Everything from a quarterback competition to being thrust into the savior role for the Jets midseason. It would be like a rerun, if White wasn’t approaching it so differently, with newfound perspective and understanding about himself. Just how different is that, exactly? “My wife actually looked at me when I first saw her [after Sunday’s game], she goes, ‘Who are you?’ ” White said. That relates to White on the field,...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Deshaun Watson refuses to answer anything except ‘football questions’

Deshaun Watson met with the media for the first time in four months on Thursday, but the Browns quarterback didn’t have much to say. At least not when it came to the several questions related to his alleged sexual misconduct against more than 20 female massage therapists and the subsequent 11-game suspension for having violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Football questions only. Watson made an opening statement that included the 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler saying he was excited to be back; then he thanked the Browns, his teammates, personal trainers, the city of Cleveland and those who sent positive energy his...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 127: Must-Win Game For Giants Against Commanders feat. Andrew Thomas

Meaningful December football at MetLife Stadium. It’s been a while. The Giants’ matchup against the Commanders Sunday should be a playoff atmosphere between two division rivals duking it out for one of the final postseason spots in the NFC. The Commanders have won six of seven and Taylor Heinicke has them rolling. But the Giants have key players returning from injuries and that could be the big difference in their home building as they look to end their own losing streak. To preview the 7-4 Giants against the 7-5 Commanders, we bring you a new “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Bills capture first AFC victory of season in ‘TNF’ win over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Buffalo Bills had done everything this season, except earn a victory in their division. They’re hoping their first will be the one that helps put them back on the path to winning it again. Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and the Bills beat the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday night for their first AFC East win of the season. Devin Singletary had a 1-yard touchdown run to help the Bills (9-3) win their third straight and take a half-game lead in the division over Miami. Buffalo had been 0-2 against division foes. “We know these games that are...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Brad William Henke, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star and ex-NFL player, dead at 56

Brad William Henke, a former pro football player who later moved on to a prolific acting career, has died. He was 56. His manager, Matt DelPiano, confirmed to The Post that Henke died in his sleep on Nov. 29, but did not give a cause of death. “Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community … and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family,” DelPiano said in a statement. Henke’s most famous role came when he portrayed gay corrections officer Desi Piscatella in the Netflix...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Jets must embrace potential QB reality they’ve been trying to avoid

Cutting against the grain of franchise tradition, the 2022 Jets have said and done a lot of smart things. Their ranks include many talented and accountable players, and people who know what they are doing in the roles of general manager and head coach.  But as the Jets prepare for a critical game at Minnesota and the beginning of a six-game playoff push, they are struggling with an elementary concept. Though there’s a chance Mike White will be a career journeyman who gets red hot here and there, there’s also a chance White will be the Jets’ long-term franchise quarterback and,...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Giants’ defensive line in for trench battle with Commanders’ front four

Take the sense of optimism that grew out of the Giants bookending their offensive line with two first-round draft picks and double it. That’s how the Washington Commanders built their defensive line from 2017-20. So, while the Giants have a young foundation in place with left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Evan Neal, the Commanders counter with four former first-rounders: Ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat and tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. The cliché that games are won along the line of scrimmage certainly will apply to Sunday’s NFC East clash, which might as well be a six-face advertisement for...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Ex-NBA star Chris Webber failed to raise money for NY’s legal weed fund: report

A former NBA star and shoe entrepreneur selected to help raise New York’s $200 million fund connected to its emerging legal weed have failed to rake in the cash, according to a new report. Social Equity Impact Ventures — which includes Chris Webber and businesswoman Lavetta Willis — has come under scrutiny after being named by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) last June to manage the massive public-private fund meant to bring equity to the state’s cannabis industry. But while the state touted the company as a “premier minority-led investment team,” a report from NY Cannabis Insider...
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

The bet365 bonus code is NYP365 for December 2022

The bet365 bonus code is NYP365. Sign up with this code at bet365 Sportsbook to get $200 in bet credits just for placing a $1 bet, or bet365 Casino for a $1,000 deposit match. This bet365 offer is temporarily unavailable. Please check back in the near future for their next great welcome offer. Already have an account with bet365? Check out more of the best sports betting sites and betting apps.  More on the bet365 Bonus Code What is the bet365 bonus code?What do you get with the bet365 bonus code?bet365 CasinoHow to use your bet365 bonus codeWhere is bet365 legal? bet365 sportsbook...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Chris Fallica leaving ESPN for Fox Sports’ ‘Big Noon Kickoff’

The Bear is heading to Fox. Chris Fallica, a popular voice on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” is leaving the network for Fox Sports, The Post has confirmed. A spokesperson for Fox declined to comment. The news was first reported by Awful Announcing. Fallica, an everyman who resonates with football fans across America, will join Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” the college football pregame show that the network launched in 2019 to compete with “GameDay.” The pregame show was created in synergy with FOX’s strategy of putting the best game of their slate on at noon ET, where there has traditionally been less competition against...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy