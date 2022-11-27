Hilarious moment Paddy Pimblett rings woman's door to apologise for his dog's 'sloppy s**t'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Greg Evans
British UFC star Paddy 'the baddy' Pimblett was caught in an awkward but hilarious moment in his hometown of Liverpool this weekend when he felt that he had to apologise for the poo that his dog had left outside of a woman's house.

The 27-year-old whi is a rising star in the MMA world and boasts an impressive record of 19 wins and three losses in the sport, rang the door of the house where his dog had just left a nasty mess outside of.

In footage captured on the woman's ring door cam, which Pimblett has since shared on his Instagram account, the fighter says: "Alright love, it's just that my dog has done a sloppy s*** outside, I was just wondering if you've got some water, I don't want to leave it outside your front path."

However, given his newfound fame the woman instantly recognised who had just knocked on her door. She replied: "Is that Paddy the Baddy?" to which he confirmed it was.

Unfortunately for her, she wasn't at home but told him that there was nothing to worry about and that she would clean up the excrement when she got back.

"Are you sure? I feel terrible, you know what I mean?" replied Pimblett adding: "It's just he's done a sloppy s*** and I can't even pick it up with a poo bag, you know what I mean?"

Laughing, the woman reassured him that it was "alright." Before going, Pimblett said: "Ta, thank you very much once again. I'm sorry about that, I hate doing stuff like that, that's why I knocked on."


On Instagram, Pimblett added in the caption: "Told yas on the vlog I hate it when ppl don’t clean up there dog. I’m a man of my word ppl told yas this!!"

In UFC, Pimblett has won three times since he signed for the promotion in 2021 beating Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt. His next scheduled fight is against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on December 10th.

