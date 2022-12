Wappinger Mobil on Route 9. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A winning New York Lottery Take 5 ticket was sold at a business in the Hudson Valley.

The ticket, worth $38,120.50, was purchased in Dutchess County at Wappinger Mobil located on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls on Friday, Nov. 25.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 5-14-33-34-37.

