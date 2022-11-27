ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Latest on Turner McCall bridge project: Construction scheduled for 2024

 4 days ago
In this December 2019 photo, a sign advertises a public information session regarding the work to be done on the Turner McCall bridge. File, John Bailey

Right-of-way buys began in October related to the replacement of the Turner McCall Bridge over the Etowah River, and the project could be let out for bids in 2024.

That is the latest update from the Georgia Department of Transportation. However, as we have seen before with this project, the dates are subject to change based on a number of factors.

The replacement bridge will have four lanes of traffic plus additional width for turn lanes. Engineers determined after a routine inspection that the current bridge, built in 1956, needs to be replaced, and the decision was made to extend the turn lanes across the bridge to facilitate construction and help reduce congestion.

Plans for the bridge were unveiled during an open house in 2019.

GDOT was initially expected to begin accepting bids this year, but in February of 2021, the project was pushed back to 2026.

The decision to push that project back stemmed from what would likely have been a traffic nightmare if it were done at the same time as work to improve Second Avenue from the Oostanaula River Bridge to Turner McCall Boulevard were done.

During a recent Rome-Floyd Transportation Policy Committee meeting, County Manager Jamie McCord said the Second Avenue project will likely not go out to bid until the summer of next year due to an issue with the levee. GDOT also wants to reevaluate the sheet tiles around West Third Street.

McCord added that he has also had conversations with City Commissioner Mark Cochran regarding Rome’s plans for the Fifth Avenue Bridge.

“That is another way through town and another river crossing,” he said. “Maybe that needs to be done after these two GDOT projects have been completed.”

There have been discussions about traffic flow changes on the Fifth Avenue Bridge to facilitate a streetscape project in the city’s River District.

A recent emergency closing of Turner McCall Boulevard for about six hours following a fatal wreck involving a tanker truck caused major traffic backups on Second Avenue as motorists looked for detours. A power outage that impacted traffic lights throughout East Rome complicated the matter.

The bridge work is not expected to shut down all lanes of Turner McCall at once. There will likely be two lanes open, two lanes closed during construction.

Local officials want a meeting with GDOT to get an update, and then coordinate an effort with the media to get information out to the public once construction begins.

