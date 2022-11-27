Residents and Businesses, get your best lights on display because the City of Coconut Creek is hosting its annual holiday light event. Held from Thursday, December 15 – Friday, December 30, participants will receive a lawn sign to indicate their display is part of the contest. To judge your favorite light display, drive through the city and scan the QR Code on display on the contestant’s lawn, bringing spectators to the voting webpage.

