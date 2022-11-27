Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Related
margatetalk.com
City of Coconut Creek Holds Annual Holiday Light Contest
Residents and Businesses, get your best lights on display because the City of Coconut Creek is hosting its annual holiday light event. Held from Thursday, December 15 – Friday, December 30, participants will receive a lawn sign to indicate their display is part of the contest. To judge your favorite light display, drive through the city and scan the QR Code on display on the contestant’s lawn, bringing spectators to the voting webpage.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Hometown Market Returns Dec. 3
The Coconut Creek Hometown Market is kicking off the holiday season with a vast collection of goods from local vendors. The first December hometown market will take place on Sat., Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Township Plaza, located at 4400 W. Sample Road. The biweekly event...
goriverwalk.com
13TH Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival
Come out of your shell and catch Riverwalk’s 13th Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, presented by Rivertail Fort Lauderdale. The highly anticipated annual event showcases the best of South Florida seafood restaurants and gourmet food trucks. Throughout the day enjoy great food, cold drinks, music and activities for...
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Hosts Toddler Winter Experience on Dec. 9
The City of Coconut Creek is hosting a winter experience for toddlers, where participants will enjoy crafts, inflatables, music, and more. The toddler winter experience is on Friday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Recreation Complex, located at 4455 Sol Press Blvd. Children ages 1 to 4 can participate at the cost of $15 per child for Coconut Creek residents and $20 per child for non-residents.
margatetalk.com
La Rural Mexican Grill Opens Coconut Creek Location
A new Mexican Grill promising food that tastes as good as it makes you feel is now open in Coconut Creek. La Rural Mexican Grill, located at 4877 Coconut Creek Parkway, recently opened its doors for the first time to customers. The new location is the restaurant’s second, joining its Weston foothold, with a third scheduled to open in Davie in 2023.
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Holds ‘Food Truck Friday’
The city of Tamarac hosts Food Truck Friday fun, music, games, and of course, food for the whole family. Held on Friday, December 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the event is free to attend and features a variety of local food trucks. Food Truck...
Catching the Ocean View: Stretching from Boca to Fort Lauderdale, annual boat parades will spread holiday cheer up and down the Intracoastal
This is the time of year when our northern boating friends “winterize” their vessels in preparation for the cold winter and snow. In sunny South Florida, we have a different way to winterize our boats . . . it’s called participating in the many holiday boat parades on the waterway.
The Sports Card Vault Now Open in Coral Springs
South Florida residents, a new place for gathering and collecting sports memorabilia, is now open in Coral Springs. The Sports Card Vault is a hobby shop that creates a one-of-a-kind experience for sports enthusiasts of all ages. Owner and collector Kevin Barrett has dreamed of opening a local card shop...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Fort Lauderdale 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Fort Lauderdale this year? This post covers Christmas Fort Lauderdale 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Fort Lauderdale, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
miamilaker.com
Latin American Grill recovers after kitchen fire
A caller woke Reny Gonzalez at 3:30 a.m. with bad news: There had been a fire at his Latin American Grill in Miami Lakes. “Part of the kitchen, the cook line, is destroyed,” Gonzalez said two days after the Nov. 19 blaze that fire inspectors told him started in the fryer.
themiamihurricane.com
Where to go in South Florida for a dose of Holiday cheer
Miami’s warm weather can make getting into the holiday spirit tough, but Miami has its own version of holiday cheer with some quintessential activities for the winter, ranging from immersive light shows to classic holiday snacks! Here is a list of Miami must-dos for this holiday season. Santa’s Enchanted...
thecoastalstar.com
Pay It Forward: Cocktails for the Club; The St. Andrews Club
The affair organized by the Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season with a social featuring entertainment, gourmet food stations, signature cocktails and a silent auction to support club activities. Time is 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $175. Call 561-676-5472 or visit bgcpbc.org/events/4th-annual-cocktails-for-the-club. ABOVE: (l-r) Co-chairwomen Jorgette Smith, Jennifer Coulter and Virginia Costa. Photo provided.
Miami New Times
Coconut Grove’s Mexican Seafood Hotspot, Aida, Arrives in Fort Lauderdale
A little bit of the Grove has made its way north to the Village. Renowned for its upscale take on Mexican seafood classics, Coconut Grove staple Aida has opened a new location in Fort Lauderdale’s uber-hip Flagler Village neighborhood. The spot opened on Thursday, November 17. “When we were...
jitneybooks.com
Audacy Beach Festival Day 1 Lineup Is Awesome
Day one of the Audacy Beach Festival is low key the best lineup of alternative rock music South Florida has seen all year. Have you seen the lineup for this show? half-alive, Beach Weather, Jimmy Eat World, BoyWithUke, and Phoenix (are you kidding?). No. It keeps going. The Struts, Jack White and Muse. Boom. All in one day?
purewow.com
Where to Marvel at Christmas Lights in Miami This Holiday Season
The temperatures might not be dropping, but that doesn’t mean Miami can’t channel the holiday spirit. If you’re wondering where to see Christmas lights in Miami, we’ve got you covered: From quick festive light shows to all-out, immersive experiences, ring in the season with one of these festive holiday light extravaganzas, including a handful of drive-thru experiences. You may even encounter a magical talking tree!
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach Gardens
It’s beginning to look a lot like — well, OK, so December in South Florida isn't much different than the dog days of summer. But we can pretend. This week, it's reported Florida's first ‘Christmassy’ day of 2022 will be in the first several days of December. This interactive map shows each state's coldest day of the year.
WSVN-TV
Key Biscayne Community Church pastor says 900 Christmas trees ordered to raise funds did not arrive
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key Biscayne church’s yearly holiday tradition was put in jeopardy after, officials said, hundreds of pine trees they ordered to raise money for charitable causes were not delivered. Speaking with 7News on Saturday, the Rev. Dennis Eastling, pastor at Key Biscayne Community Church,...
bocaratonobserver.com
Stonebridge Country Club
Stonebridge Country Club, is a private intimate gated residential community of 398 homes set in an extraordinary setting where a warm welcome and friendly smile are guaranteed. Their close-knit family environment ensures there is an activity for everyone including a championship quality, 18-hole, par 72 golf course, redesigned by Kipp...
Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver
Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
Comments / 0