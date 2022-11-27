Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Phys.org
Focus on ancient campus mounds provides insight into Middle Archaic lifestyles
The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. Recent papers have offered alternate interpretations of their...
theadvocate.com
Will Smith company responsible for injury on Louisiana movie set? 'Emancipation' extra sues.
An East Feliciana Parish man who was an extra in Oscar-winning actor Will Smith’s upcoming film, "Emancipation," was struck in the face by a 50-pound camera that came crashing from the rafters of the set, according to a lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge. James Walker Jr., is going after...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
LSU Reveille
Air Force service organization contributes to hurricane relief in Fort Myers, Florida
LSU’s chapter of Silver Wings, a professional development organization rooted in civic engagement, community service and military support, is an active part of the recovery effort in Fort Myers, Florida, following Hurricane Ian early this year. LSU’s chapter, which is in region nine of the national organization, is one...
LSU Reveille
LSU transfer students share experiences adjusting to a new campus, making friends
Transferring to LSU from a community college was very intimidating for Political communication sophomore Julie Smolsky, especially since she didn’t receive the Welcome Week activities or counselor support that many freshmen get in their first year. Smolsky transferred from Northern Virginia Community College, or NOVA, to LSU during her...
City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana
City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana. Washington D.C. / Amite City, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that a former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana, and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election.
WAFB.com
Former LSU asst. coach & Nebraska interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, arrested
Mekhi Garner - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mekhi Wingo - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mason Taylor - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
LSU Reveille
'Dead week' is here: Prepare for your final exams with this guide
"Dead week" is officially here, and LSU's concentrated study period has begun. It's time to buckle down and push through the last week of the semester and the final round of exams and papers. Prepare, Don’t Procrastinate. In simple terms, now is the time to start preparing for finals....
3 Men Were Killing The Women Of Baton Rouge At The Same Time — Who Were They?
Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis, and Jeffery Lee Guillory all had one eerie trait in common. Between 1994 and 2004, more than 36 women were brutally murdered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The alarming statistic earned the city a deadly reputation. “Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge,” premiering Saturday, December 10...
theadvocate.com
If you missed Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas,' here's when it re-airs
Between the turkey tryptopahn kick-in and Black Friday prep, if you missed the Louisiana-shot holiday film, "My Southern Family Christmas," you're in luck. The movie, filmed in Sorrento and Baton Rouge in September, will re-air on Hallmark Channel at the following times:. 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 p.m. Sunday. 1 a.m....
wrkf.org
New Orleans to Baton Rouge passenger train moves forward: State seeks federal funds to fix tracks
Plans to unveil a long-awaited passenger rail line connecting New Orleans and Baton Rouge are moving forward. But first, the state of Louisiana is seeking federal funding to fix up the tracks between its two largest cities. State transportation officials are currently wrapping up engineering and financing studies of the...
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Broome's top deputy leaving, will be replaced by former Louisiana National Guard leader
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s top deputy is departing her administration this week and will be replaced by Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, the retired head of the Louisiana National Guard, Broome announced Wednesday. Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel, a real estate developer and one-time candidate for...
LSU Reveille
‘Our National Championship’: LSU looks to bounce back against No. 1 team in the country
The LSU football team had little time to lament over losing its chance to compete in the College Football Playoff last Saturday, as its most difficult challenge of the season still stands in its path. It faces off against No. 1 Georgia this Saturday, a game that gives them a serious chance to prove themselves heading into bowl season.
KTBS
Louisiana audit finds state-funded boarding school had payroll, procurement issues
(The Center Square) — The state-funded boarding school Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge continues to struggle with controls over payroll, leave records, and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for Thrive Academy last week that found weaknesses in...
wbrz.com
Another high-ranking member of Mayor Broome's administration leaving
BATON ROUGE - A second high-ranking city-parish official is leaving Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration. Broome announced Wednesday that Darryl Gissel was leaving his post as Chief Administrative Officer. The city named its new CAO Wednesday afternoon, Major General Glenn Curtis, former commander of the Louisiana National Guard under governors...
NOLA.com
Commentary: Gambit's recommendations for the Dec. 10 ballot initiatives
The Dec. 10 ballot is small but important. It contains three proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution and a runoff for Public Service Commissioner in District 3, which includes most of New Orleans, much of Jefferson Parish and parts of the River Parishes and Baton Rouge. Early voting is already...
LSU Reveille
LSU women's basketball tested in 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana
While it didn’t come as easy and wasn't as pretty as past wins this season, LSU still came away with another win Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana 63-55 in their first game at home since the team’s trip to the Bahamas for the Goombay Splash. With this win, LSU moves to 8-0 on the season.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
WAFB.com
Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
Comments / 2