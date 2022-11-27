ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana. Washington D.C. / Amite City, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that a former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana, and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election.
AMITE CITY, LA
LSU Reveille

'Dead week' is here: Prepare for your final exams with this guide

"Dead week" is officially here, and LSU's concentrated study period has begun. It's time to buckle down and push through the last week of the semester and the final round of exams and papers. Prepare, Don’t Procrastinate. In simple terms, now is the time to start preparing for finals....
wbrz.com

Another high-ranking member of Mayor Broome's administration leaving

BATON ROUGE - A second high-ranking city-parish official is leaving Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration. Broome announced Wednesday that Darryl Gissel was leaving his post as Chief Administrative Officer. The city named its new CAO Wednesday afternoon, Major General Glenn Curtis, former commander of the Louisiana National Guard under governors...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU women's basketball tested in 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana

While it didn’t come as easy and wasn't as pretty as past wins this season, LSU still came away with another win Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana 63-55 in their first game at home since the team’s trip to the Bahamas for the Goombay Splash. With this win, LSU moves to 8-0 on the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA

