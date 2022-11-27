ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments

Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award

It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
New York Post

Rundown on Friday’s four World Cup matches

Here’s a look at Friday’s World Cup matches: Group H South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have won both games so far, guaranteeing a trip to the knockout stage. They will win the group with a win, tie or even a loss as long as Ghana does not blow out Uruguay. South Korea needs a win to have any shot at staying alive, then some help from the other match. Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m., FS1 A rematch of the 2010 quarterfinal in South Africa, which Uruguay won in penalty kicks after a controversial handball by Luis Suarez in extra...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 2

We’ve finally made it to the end of the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. At the moment, almost all eight groups have had their final matches and determined who will be advancing as well as who is eliminated. And now we’re down to our last two groups.
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Nov. 25 – Dec. 1 A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

