Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Hugh Freeze has reportedly offered Auburn positions to 8 staffers from Liberty

Hugh Freeze is bringing some familiar faces along to The Plains. FootballScoop reported Thursday that Freeze has offered positions at Auburn to 8 members of his Liberty staff. All 8 are expected to join the AU staff:. Kent Austin – co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks at Liberty. Maurice Harris –...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn veteran lineman to enter transfer portal, consider return to AU

Auburn OL Keiondre Jones is set to test the NCAA transfer portal waters. His time on The Plains might not be over just yet, though. Jones tweeted Thursday that he is entering the portal as a grad transfer. In his tweeted note (below), Jones mentioned that he is not ruling out a return to Auburn, depending on Hugh Freeze’s staff hires.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Charles Barkley shares thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze

Charles Barkley admits that Hugh Freeze wasn’t his first choice to be the new Tigers football coach, but he will fully support him. Barkley, a prominent Auburn alum and Basketball Hall of Famer, told Mark Heim of AL.com that he was hoping Deion Sanders would have gotten the job, but Freeze is the guy and those that criticizing him should worry about themselves.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama losing another receiver to the transfer portal

It’s been a tough Wednesday for the Alabama receiving corps. Earlier in the day, the Tide’s Christian Leary announced that he was entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. Leary will be joined by Traeshon Holden, who announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. Holden had a productive...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van

Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
AUBURN, AL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
MATHEWS, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WSFA

Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
AUBURN, AL

