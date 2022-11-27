Charles Barkley admits that Hugh Freeze wasn’t his first choice to be the new Tigers football coach, but he will fully support him. Barkley, a prominent Auburn alum and Basketball Hall of Famer, told Mark Heim of AL.com that he was hoping Deion Sanders would have gotten the job, but Freeze is the guy and those that criticizing him should worry about themselves.

AUBURN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO