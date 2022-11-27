ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts players give back with holiday food drives

By Alexa Ross
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlPtR_0jP5ie9x00

INDIANAPOLIS – ‘Tis the season for giving back.

Colts players spent Thanksgiving week helping Hoosiers in need.

“It’s a time to give thanks and be grateful for everything,” safety Rodney McLeod said. “I’m extremely grateful for what God’s allowed me to be able to do, play football, but be able to help my community.”

Both linebacker Shaquille Leonard and McLeod distributed food in the community to ensure local families are fed and able to focus on celebrating together.

“It’s important for us to be able to help support people who are dealing with food insecurity, something big in our country right now,” said McLeod.

“I know what it felt like to not have much,” Leonard said. “I can be a blessing to somebody to put a smile on their face.”

For Leonard, staying active in the community takes on a new meaning this holiday season not that he is on the injured reserve after back surgery.

“It’s so important, especially not being on the field,” said Leonard. “One way for me to give back to this community is actually going out being able to play good football. Now that I’m not, now it’s me in the community. How can I give back as best as I possibly can? How can I show my face? How can I be the best version of the Indianapolis Colts? Be Shaquille Leonard for the town.”

“The Maniac” continues to live up to his nickname on the sidelines, encouraging his teammates and doesn’t think that will change over the final few weeks of the season.

“I want to be out there,” Leonard said. “I want to compete, but I can’t do that, so I have to make sure that I have to prepare as I’m going to play. Prepare as I’m going to be the best coach on the field to giving guys a great opportunity. I’m just ready to go out and prove everybody wrong.”

Until then, Leonard has one goal.

“Rest, let the body heal, be prepared mentally and emotionally,” said Leonard. “Then when the time comes, physically.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Docs: Man stabbed with screwdriver after Thanksgiving day altercation

MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents suggest a disagreement over the timing of a Thanksgiving day gathering played a part in a man getting stabbed with a screwdriver. Police arrested Charles Harris, 58, after responding to a stabbing at a home on S. Madison Street in Muncie around 2 p.m. on November 24. Police interviewed the […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Questions remain after release of Delphi murder docs

DELPHI, Ind. — For the first time, investigators have released evidence to implicate Richard Allen in the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams during a kidnapping near the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi on February 13, 2017. In charging information and a Probable Cause Affidavit ordered released by Special Judge Fran Gull, Carroll […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

‘I didn’t do nothing’: Police say ex-Stinesville officer had been thrown out of bar before crashing car, leaving scene

INDIANAPOLIS – “I didn’t do nothing.” That’s what investigators allege a former reserve officer for the Stinesville Police Department told the driver and passenger of a truck he’d rear-ended with his marked police vehicle before leaving the scene. Doug Rutoskey, 36, faces multiple misdemeanor charges in connection with the Nov. 20 incident, including operating a […]
STINESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Male killed in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.” When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy