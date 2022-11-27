Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video
Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
Hugh Freeze's Auburn Contract Reportedly Included Bizarre Clause
Auburn ended its coaching search on Monday afternoon when it hired Hugh Freeze. Freeze will come over from Liberty after he coached that program for the last four seasons. In those four seasons, he went 34-15 and led the program to a bowl each time. While he's set to be...
NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson Number Decision
With Jimmie Johnson set to return to NASCAR in some form in 2023, many have been wondering if he will be getting his No. 48 car back. That won't be happening, though. Alex Bowman confirmed to reporters that he will be sticking with his No. 48 heading into 2023. So, Johnson will not get to race with his iconic number.
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
Look: Golf World Concerned Over Tiger Woods' Appearance
Less than 24 hours ago, Tiger Woods announced that he will not compete in the Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis. On Tuesday morning, the 15-time major champion opened up about his health. Woods revealed that his foot injury stems from his rehab process. Unfortunately, it's significant enough to...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kevin Harvick Update
NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is unsure about his racing future. Harvick, 46, is the oldest active full-time Cup Series driver. 2023 will be his 23rd season as a full-time driver, but that streak could be ending in 2024. Harvick was asked about his 2024 plans on Thursday:. "I think right...
Tiger Woods Names The 'True Leader' Of The PGA Tour
Tiger Woods had a lot to say during his press conference on Tuesday morning. He spoke about his plantar fascitis injury, why Greg Norman needs to resign from Liv Golf, and who he thinks the "true leader" of the PGA Tour is. In an unsurprising answer, Woods said that Rory...
Look: Nia Long Breaks Her Silence On Ime Udoka Scandal
Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, the Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for having an improper workplace relationship with a female subordinate. Udoka's fiancee, Nia Long, finally broke her silence on this cheating scandal this week. Long revealed that she's still devastated about this situation. She said...
Sports World Reacts To Don Lemon's Controversial Admission
Don Lemon had an interesting debate with CNN colleague Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow on Thursday. The trio were discussing the USWNT and USMNT's pay agreement, which enables the women to take home more pay for the men reaching the knockout round at the World Cup than they did for their own last two World Cup titles combined.
Look: NASCAR Driver's New Motorhome Is Going Viral
Kyle Larson makes a living behind the wheel, and his family can also live comfortably on the road. Newell Coach Corp, a luxury motorhome company, congratulated Larson and his wife, Katelyn, on a recent purchase. "The interior features cool, modern design elements in addition to being one of our first...
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Appears To Fire Back At Coworker
Stephen A. Smith has received a lot of backlash over the past week for defending Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Even one of his colleagues liked a negative tweet about him. ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones liked a tweet that referred to Smith as a "c---." Jones eventually unliked the tweet....
Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts has impressed a lot of people with his play this season, including Tom Brady. On last night's episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady was asked about Hurts' 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards on Sunday night's win over the Green Bay Packers. TB12 was effusive in...
Cowboys Released Notable Player On Tuesday Afternoon
The Cowboys created room on their roster this Tuesday, waiving defensive end Tarell Basham. Last season, Basham appeared in all 17 games for Dallas. He had 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Unfortunately for Basham, he has not been very active this season. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong,...
Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Big Demand
Tiger Woods brought the heat during his media availability on Tuesday morning. He spoke about a multitude of topics, one of which was how the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can have a better relationship. Woods thinks that Greg Norman, who's the CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to go in order for that to happen.
ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision
There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Controversial Request
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media this Thursday afternoon. He's getting ready for his first start of the 2022 season. Before reporters were allowed to fire away, Watson announced that he'll only answer football-related questions. Watson just completed an 11-game suspension from the NFL. He was suspended for...
Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Main Preference For Next Team
The sweepstakes for Odell Beckham Jr. will heat up over the next few days. That's because he has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Thursday afternoon, CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson provided an update on Beckham's future. Anderson is reporting that Beckham doesn't want to be a...
College GameDay Personality Is Leaving ESPN For FOX
FOX Sports is reportedly set to poach a member of ESPN's College GameDay crew. According to Awful Announcing, production coordinator and betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica will be leaving GameDay and joining FOX. At his new network, Fallica will join the Big Noon Kickoff show, per Awful Announcing's Ben...
