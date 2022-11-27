Sign up for Deer Valley’s 5th annual Shred for Red cancer fundraiser with 13 Para/Olympians

PARK CITY, Utah — Bryan Fletcher, Nordic Combined Olympic athlete and Leukemia survivor, is among 250 cancer survivors, patients, Winter Olympians, volunteers and fundraisers taking over Deer Valley on Saturday, December 3. They are an unstoppable community of skiers assembling for the locally grown, fifth annual Shred for Red to eliminate blood cancer through skiing.

Shred for Red’s five years in Park City finds families connecting blood cancer survivors from among the town’s casual, avid and professional skiers. Now 250 participants and over $400,000 annually for cancer research through Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is raised from the event.

8:00 a.m.: The day begins with breakfast for fundraisers and participants like Christy Froehlich at St. Regis Resort. Hear from this Park City local and mother of a blood cancer survivor about the group’s fundraising strategies and why she donates.

10:00 a.m.: Participants begin taking laps with 13 Winter Olympians volunteering this morning. Bryan Fletcher is an Olympic Nordic Combined skier, Leukemia survivor and event organizer who connects elite competition to eliminating blood cancer.

1:30 p.mm: Skiers currently fighting blood cancer like Mike Thurman speak at the energetic après reception. Thurman knows what this event means to current cancer patients and survivors and their hopes for using winter sports to fight cancer.

