CBS Sports
USA vs. Iran score: World Cup live updates, scores, bracket, USMNT standings in FIFA World Cup 2022
It's win or go home for the USA in their final match of Group B against Iran. It's win or go home for the United States as they wrap up play in Group B against Iran on Tuesday in Qatar. The goal is simple for Gregg Berhalter and the team as they play their biggest game in two years. Just win and you're through to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the third time in the last four tournaments. Just win and not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup is pushed out of our memories. It will be easier said than done as the USMNT has struggled to score goals in a stout defensive group but if they play their game, a win should be manageable for the squad.
New York Post
Rundown on Friday’s four World Cup matches
Here’s a look at Friday’s World Cup matches: Group H South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have won both games so far, guaranteeing a trip to the knockout stage. They will win the group with a win, tie or even a loss as long as Ghana does not blow out Uruguay. South Korea needs a win to have any shot at staying alive, then some help from the other match. Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m., FS1 A rematch of the 2010 quarterfinal in South Africa, which Uruguay won in penalty kicks after a controversial handball by Luis Suarez in extra...
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan stun Spain to win Group E and eliminate Germany
The group of European hyperteams has ended with Japan on top after they repeated the trick of matchday one with a searing come from behind 2-1 win over Spain. Just as had been the case when they shocked Germany in the opening round of games, Japan had looked to be utterly overwhelmed at half time in the Khalifa International Stadium, fortunate to trail Spain only by Alvaro Morata's header. The substitutions of Hajime Moriyasu swung the tide once more as Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka struck to propel Samurai Blue to the summit of Group E.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 25 – Dec. 1 A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
