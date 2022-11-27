MFD engine hit while on scene of accident near interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Fire Department (MFD) engine was hit while on the scene of an accident late Saturday night, Memphis Police said.

MFD was on the scene of an accident just before midnight on Nov. 26 at I-240 westbound and Walnut Grove when the engine was struck from the back, according to police.

The driver of the car that hit the engine was taken to Regional One and is in non-critical condition, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

