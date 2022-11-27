ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MFD engine hit while on scene of accident near interstate

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsYHu_0jP5hIts00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Fire Department (MFD) engine was hit while on the scene of an accident late Saturday night, Memphis Police said.

MFD was on the scene of an accident just before midnight on Nov. 26 at I-240 westbound and Walnut Grove when the engine was struck from the back, according to police.

The driver of the car that hit the engine was taken to Regional One and is in non-critical condition, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

One dead after car incident on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car incident on Interstate 40 led to one person losing their life. A person died after driving off the road Thursday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department Dispatch. It was a single-car crash at exit 14 that happened after 3 a.m. Lanes are blocked on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one injured in crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police blocked off multiple lanes on Interstate 40 due to a crash in Northeast Memphis on Thursday morning. According to police, one person died at the scene. Another crash victim was taken to a local hospital in non-critical condition. It happened in the westbound lanes between Whitten and Sycamore View. Westbound traffic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MFD responds to fire at East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at an East Memphis restaurant on Park late Wednesday night. According to MFD, the fire broke out at Wang's Manderin housearound 10:59 p.m. No one was injured in the fired. MFD said it is still working to determine the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting on South Lauderdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were at the scene of a shooting in South Memphis that left one person dead Thursday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 1908 South Lauderdale Street just before 11 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect got away in a green sedan. They also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hwy 385 shut down due to crash

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have blocked all eastbound lanes of traffic after an injury crash Tuesday morning. Police say multiple vehicles have been involved in an accident on Highway 385 eastbound near the Ridgeway exit. Traffic is stacked back to I-240. We will update this page once traffic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed at South Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was killed Thursday morning. Police were called to Rosewood Market on S Lauderdale Street around 10:44 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect left the scene in a green sedan. There’s no word on what...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

17-year-old arrested with DUI after crashing into MPD car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old boy was charged with driving under the influence after a three-vehicle crash including a Memphis Police Department car. MPD says the teenage boy had a strong smell of marijuana, failed a field sobriety test, and was arrested. He was transported to Juvenile Court. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
123K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy