news9.com
Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds
The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police.
2 Women Die After Overnight Crash In Creek County
Two women are dead after an overnight crash along the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Troopers say 29-year-old Sarah Ready was traveling in a 2005 Infiniti G35 with two other passengers when she "made...
Tulsa Fire Engine Damaged In Early-Morning Crash
Tulsa firefighters were involved in an early-morning crash near 73rd and Lewis on Tuesday. Officials say Fire Engine 29 was returning from a medical call around 12:30 a.m. when an SUV crashed into the fire truck while trying to turn. Two people in the SUV said they did not want...
Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole a car, then led deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into the woods. Investigators say the owner of the car was trying to warm it up and left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.
Tulsa Promenade Mall Becomes 'Christmas Wonderland' For The Season
The second floor of Tulsa's Promenade Mall has now transformed into a “Christmas Wonderland.”. The empty stores upstairs have been transformed for different Christmas activities. Families can walk from room to room to explore and make holiday memories!. The Christmas Wonderland Village was an idea from three years ago...
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
Tulsa Woman Dies From Injuries After Assault; Police Identify Suspect
--- Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman died after being taken to the hospital following an assault on Wednesday morning. Officers are looking for Isaias Torres Jr. as a suspect in this crime and say he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say officers were called to an area near East 41st Street and South 134th East Avenue around 5 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with cutting wounds and bruising. Police say she was taken to the hospital where she then died around 6:10 a.m.
Salvation Army Angel Tree Seeking Adopters For Remaining Angels
Thousands of Green Country kids will have presents under the tree this Christmas, thanks to the Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army needs more gifts and there is still time to give. The Joy Center is where the overflow toys are stored from dolls to cars to games, and each one will go to an Oklahoma child. Rows and rows of toys line the shelves waiting to go to new homes.
Man Pleads Guilty To Tulsa International Airport Shooting That Injured Airport Police Officer
A man has pleaded guilty to trying to kill his wife at the Tulsa International Airport last year and getting into a shootout with airport police. Joseph Watson's charges include shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. Police say Watson called his wife...
Broken Arrow Organization In Need Of Christmas Gift Sponsors This Holiday Season
A Broken Arrow organization needs more people to sponsor gifts to give to children this holiday season. The organization Broken Arrow Neighbors says there is a big need in the community right now and they hope people can step up this Christmas. news On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on...
TCSO Offering Tips For Online Shopping After Man Robbed At Gunpoint During Meet Up
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after a meeting to sell an SUV went wrong. Deputies are offering tips for anyone meeting up to buy something they found online. The sheriff’s office says William Backlund and Stephanie Cochran were arrested for robbery just days after...
Court Documents Reveal Suspect Confessed To Killing 4 Okmulgee Men
Newly unsealed court documents say the person of interest in the murders of four men in Okmulgee, confessed that he killed and dismembered them, because he believed they were stealing from him. The affidavit said Joe Kennedy also had one of the victim's bicycles with him, six days after the...
Hundreds Of Decorations For Sale For At Tulsa Glassblowing School's Holiday Sale
If you're in need of a Christmas gift or something special to hang on the tree, Tulsa Glassblowing School is holding its annual holiday sale. Everything you can buy is handcrafted and glass is blown by staff at the school, and it's all made in kilns that heat up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
