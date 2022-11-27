Read full article on original website
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday, Austin Rivers to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will make his first start this season after Austin Rivers was sent to the bench. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nowell to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's projection includes 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons' Thursday matchup
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ivey's status remains in limbo after he missed three games with right knee soreness. Expect Isaiah Livers to play more minutes against a Dallas unit ranked 11th in defensive rating if Ivey is out.
Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
Grant Williams playing bench role for Celtics on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Friday projection includes 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds,...
Dillon Brooks (thigh) active for Memphis' Wednesday matchup
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will start in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks will play on Wednesday night despite his questionable designation with a thigh injury. In 31.5 expected minutes, our models project Brooks to score 29.3 FanDuel points. Brook's projection includes 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
Lonnie Walker (foot) out for Lakers on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley to start
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (foot) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Walker will sit out after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Patrick Beverley to play an increased role in his return from his suspension. In 25.2 expected minutes, our models project Beverley...
Leonard Fournette (hip) logs full Buccaneers practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) practiced in full on Thursday. Fournette didn't play Week 12 after being listed as a limited participant in all three practices last week, but Thursday's full session puts him on track to play on Monday night versus the New Orleans Saints. Rachaad White is still expected to lead the backfield ahead of Fournette in what will likely be around a 60-40 split.
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) will not return for Pistons on Thursday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers will not return Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Livers suffered a right shoulder sprain in the first quarter, and the team has announced he will not return for the rest of the night. In his absence, expect more minutes for Jaden Ivey and Alec Burks.
Dennis Schroder (personal) questionable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder (personal) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Schroder is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday for personal reasons. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Schroder's Friday projection includes 12.1 points, 3.2...
Thunder starting Jalen Williams for inactive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams will make his seventh start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held out with a left hip contusion. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection...
Spurs' Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson is dealing with an ankle injury and is doubtful to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 22.2 minutes against New Orleans.
Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (quad) on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Collins will make his first start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with a quad injury. In 28.1 expected minutes, our models project Collins to score 32.6 FanDuel points. Collins' projection includes...
Nets' Joe Harris starting on Wednesday in place of injured Ben Simmons (calf)
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Harris will get the start on Wednesday with Ben Simmons sidelined for at least the next three games with a calf injury. Our models expect Harris to play 32.2 minutes against Washington.
Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
Spurs' Romeo Langford (back) probable on Friday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (back) is probable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Langford is dealing with a back injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Friday. Our models expect him to play 19.9 minutes against New Orleans.
