Cleveland, OH

Browns' field still wears tire tracks from vandalism as Buccaneers arrive

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
An unhappy fan took to FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland this week, taking a destructive joyride on the field after the Cleveland Browns took another loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Now as the Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers get set to face off, the field still wears the scars of that joyride.

With just over an hour until game time, these two teams now have to risk playing on an unsafe surface due to the vandalism. Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal provides a full-length shot of the damage:

So much for home-field advantage in this one.

