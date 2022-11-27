ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out & About: Greensburg Hempfield Area Library gala gives thanks to supporters

By Shirley McMarlin
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Greensburg Hempfield Area Library hosted a Nov. 18 fundraising event whose name was a bit of a play on words.

The Thanks“giving” Gala, at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield, not only looked forward to the coming holiday but also thanked supporters for their generosity.

About 120 guests gathered in the casino’s spacious event venue to partake of dinner and drinks, try their luck at 50/50 and basket raffles, purchase from a mystery envelope board and do some socializing.

Singer/songwriter Adam Fitz provided entertainment.

Screens around the room listed programs and services offered to library visitors and also displayed handwritten notes from users telling what they were thankful for.

Along with the opportunity to borrow books, e-books and DVDs, patrons appreciated the library’s classes, magazine selection and internet access. One parent wrote of their 2-year-old’s love of visiting the library to sing, hear stories and engage in other early learning programs.

“Funds raised play a critical role in serving library patrons and enable the library to update technology, provide an array of programming for children, students and seniors, make major building improvements and continuously update the collection of books, DVDs, e-Books and periodicals,” said GHAL Director Jamie Falo.

Fundraising committee and board members on hand for the event included Jennifer Bretz, Diane Ciabattoni, Ali Cox, Chris DeDiana, Carolyn Domasky, Diane Hartland, Renee Kiner, Judy Mizikar, Janal Narduzzi, Bill Nauman, Lauren Phillips, Robin Ryan, Jody Schmitt, Rosemary Sovyak and Kimberly Tuscan.

Seen at the gala: Karen Kohut, Jim and Jane Nescot, Magdelyn Vale, Mary Ann Mogus, Bronson Domasky, Cristina DeDiana, Keith and Shirleah Kelly, Bob and Pat Majcher, Michael and Samantha Stewart, Barb Appleby, Marie Miller, Arlene Wohlin, Tim and Nina Edgar, Lydia Myers, Bob and Kelly Topper, James and Amy Ahearn, Sean and Brecca O’Brien, Alexis Perry, Toni Wilson and Eboni Wilson.

