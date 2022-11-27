ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live updates

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqG9P_0jP5fWMu00

Lady Vols basketball has a chance to win two games in a row for the first time this season.

No. 24 Tennessee (3-4) hosts Eastern Kentucky (4-2) on Sunday (2 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols haven't secured two wins in a row through their challenging schedule. But after a 69-51 win over Colorado Friday, Sunday is a chance for Tennessee to build some momentum and even its season record.

EKU is only the second team the Lady Vols have played this season that didn't play in last season's NCAA Tournament.

CARRYING THE LOAD:Dynamic duo of Jordan Horston, Rickea Jackson lead Lady Vols basketball to 69-51 win over Colorado

FROM FRIDAY:How Lady Vols basketball unlocked Jillian Hollingshead's efficiency in win over Colorado

"We needed it a lot," Jordan Horston said after Friday's win. "We needed it to boost our confidence and know that we put in the work and to see that it's paying off by winning is helpful. We've grown a lot since the last tournament and it just feels good to finally pull it out."

UT assistant coach Samantha Williams was the head coach at EKU in her last stop before Knoxville. She coached the Colonels from 2019-21 before accepting a position on Tennessee coach Kellie Harper's staff.

This is the second game in a six-game homestand. The Lady Vols will have a six-day break after Sunday before they face No. 9 Virginia Tech in the Jimmy V Classic on Sunday, Nov. 4.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live updates

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols lose another player to the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols lost a second player to the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Calloway tweeted that he’s entering the portal after three seasons at Tennessee. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday also announced on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. Calloway is a former four-star...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wildcats Today

Kentucky OL Commit to Take Official Visit to SEC Rival

Mars Hill Bible School (Ala.) offensive lineman Koby Keenum has been committed to Kentucky since July 9th, but one SEC school is not giving up hopes on flipping the commitment. Keenum announced earlier today on social media that he will take an official visit to Kentucky's annual cross-division ...
LEXINGTON, KY
wvlt.tv

Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll

Your headlines from 11/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Greyhound bus meeting in Knoxville, USA moves on in World Cup. Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year. Updated: 13 hours ago. Kirdwood Street becomes new location for Greyhound bus stop. Alternative ways...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wvlt.tv

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found shot to death inside a Knoxville home Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators responded to a home in the 900 block of Graves Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 to the report that two people were unresponsive inside. Once on the scene, officers located a man and woman inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
lakercountry.com

Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident

A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

KPD responds to officer-involved crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Name of victim in Lexington homicide released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
LEXINGTON, KY
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy