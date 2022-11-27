ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes

Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

1 Pelicans player who must be traded soon

The New Orleans Pelicans are building off their surprising 2021-2022 season with a bang. This season, the Pels have been absolutely tearing up the competition. At the quarter mark of the year, they are sitting pretty with a 12-8 record, tied for third in the wide-open Western Conference. Despite their amazing standing, though, there’s still […] The post 1 Pelicans player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

