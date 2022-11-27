Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Related
NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"
The Los Angeles Lakers lost out on 6 quality players in deals that didn't net them too much, and fans can hardly believe it.
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night
It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game
Luka Doncic admitted that he was scared when he saw Klay Thompson get a wide-open look to tie the game between the Mavericks and the Warriors.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Charles Barkley Says He And Michael Jordan Were 5-6 Times In The Same Room In The Last 10 Years But Never Speak With Each Other
NBA legend Charles Barkley reveals he hasn't talked to Michael Jordan in 10 years despite being in the same room for around 5 times.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
Lakers fans are certain that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were the reason why the team lost.
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes
Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s brutally honest reaction on Steph Curry’s game-ending travel call
Tuesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks felt like an actual playoff game. Luka Doncic’s 40-point triple-double powered his team to a win, but the Dubs had a good chance of stealing that W away. Unfortunately, the shot was overturned after referees called a travel on Steph Curry’s final shot.
Scottie Pippen Said He Was Frustrated With Michael Jordan In The Late '80s Because He Took A Million Shots Per Night
Scottie Pippen's failure to win a title in Houston reminded him of the struggles of playing alongside Michael Jordan in the 1980s.
Ben Simmons Got Massively Disrespected By The Grizzlies Defense And Made Them Pay By Scoring
The Memphis Grizzlies defense left Ben Simmons wide open to a disrespectful level and he made them pay by scoring the basketball.
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Pelicans player who must be traded soon
The New Orleans Pelicans are building off their surprising 2021-2022 season with a bang. This season, the Pels have been absolutely tearing up the competition. At the quarter mark of the year, they are sitting pretty with a 12-8 record, tied for third in the wide-open Western Conference. Despite their amazing standing, though, there’s still […] The post 1 Pelicans player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Scary details of Bears QB Justin Fields’ first epilepsy episode
November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month. Few, if any, players in the NFL are more well-versed in this condition than Chicago Bears star quarterback Justin Fields. This is simply because of the fact that the 23-year-old himself suffers from the neurological disorder. Fields was in ninth grade when he had...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0