Vita Vea will start for Bucs today in Cleveland

CLEVELAND ― Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea will play today against the Cleveland Browns.

Vea, who leads the team with a career-high 6-1/2 sacks, suffered a foot injury during the bye week, according to head coach Todd Bowles.

Vea did not practice until Friday but will be needed today to stop a potent Browns rushing attack led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

With Vea and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks in the lineup, the Bucs held Seattle to 39 yards on 14 rushing attempts in a 21-16 victory two weeks ago in Munich.

The Bucs’ inactive players include running back Leonard Fournette, guard Luke Goedeke, tight end Kyle Rudolph, safety Nolan Turner and quarterback Kyle Trask.

With Fournette out, the Bucs will turn to veteran Giovani Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn to spell starter Rachaad White at tailback.

Bernard was activated from injured reserve. He played in wins over Dallas and New Orleans but was used exclusively on special teams.

