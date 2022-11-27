ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Vita Vea will start for Bucs today in Cleveland

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335Mxf_0jP5fCxc00
Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea will play today against the Cleveland Browns despite sustaining a foot injury during the bye week and not practicing until Friday. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

CLEVELAND ― Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea will play today against the Cleveland Browns.

Vea, who leads the team with a career-high 6-1/2 sacks, suffered a foot injury during the bye week, according to head coach Todd Bowles.

Vea did not practice until Friday but will be needed today to stop a potent Browns rushing attack led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

With Vea and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks in the lineup, the Bucs held Seattle to 39 yards on 14 rushing attempts in a 21-16 victory two weeks ago in Munich.

The Bucs’ inactive players include running back Leonard Fournette, guard Luke Goedeke, tight end Kyle Rudolph, safety Nolan Turner and quarterback Kyle Trask.

With Fournette out, the Bucs will turn to veteran Giovani Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn to spell starter Rachaad White at tailback.

Bernard was activated from injured reserve. He played in wins over Dallas and New Orleans but was used exclusively on special teams.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Battery arrest warrant issued for former Bucs receiver Antonio Brown in Hillsborough County

TAMPA — An arrest warrant has been issued for controversial former Bucs receiver Antonio Brown on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office records. Details of the warrant weren’t immediately available. The alleged offense occurred Monday. The Tampa Police Department petitioned for a risk-protection...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tristan Wirfs’ injury not as serious as feared, report says

The Bucs might have captured one of their biggest breaks of this discombobulated season in the form of the initial prognosis of All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Wirfs, whose ankle/foot injury Sunday against the Browns was so ghastly that Fox chose not to replay the footage, might only miss three or four weeks. The report indicated Wirfs suffered some ligament damage, but should avoid surgery barring a second opinion.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa woman takes plea deal in DeSantis voter fraud case

TALLAHASSEE — One of the 20 people arrested by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security force accepted a plea deal on Monday that allows her to avoid any punishment. Tampa resident Romona Oliver, 56, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of voting during the 2020 election while ineligible. In exchange, statewide prosecutors dropped another felony charge of “false swearing” when she registered to vote.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash, department says

A 38-year-old Tampa officer was injured after authorities say his police motorcycle was struck by the driver of a sedan Thursday. The officer was driving east on Adamo Drive when, according to the Tampa Police Department, a 54-year-old woman driving a red Honda Accord “crossed southbound along Adamo Drive, cutting in front of the officer, and colliding with the police motorcycle.”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Build on the beach, and you should be on your own | Letters

To ease property insurance woes, Florida governments should buy damaged beachfront property | Column, Nov. 28. Columnist Robert Sanchez’s proposal is one worth considering, but to be truly effective, the expense of buying out property owners would be enormous. If people insist on building and rebuilding on vulnerable (coastal) properties, perhaps they should be denied property hazard insurance of any kind. In other words, they would have to be self-insured. Additionally, they would be required to put up an escrow account that would cover the cost of cleaning up the debris if their structure did not survive a natural disaster. Yes, they would still be required to pay property taxes and, no, they can’t “own” the beach. No matter what impact this would have on insurance rates and property values, I think the number structures on the beaches and barrier islands would drop dramatically. As things are, I think that Florida is rapidly becoming uninsurable anyway.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna booked in Alachua County jail

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to the county sheriff’s office. Details of the accusations against him are not yet available. Kitna appeared in four games this season as a redshirt sophomore. Coach Billy Napier said during the season...
Tampa Bay Times

How USF football compares against Colorado, Liberty and Cincinnati

USF’s ongoing search for the Bulls’ next football coach does not occur in a vacuum. There are moving parts, including competition from other schools with open jobs. As we await USF’s next move — which is expected before Monday and could be affected by this weekend’s conference championships — let’s look at how the Bulls job compares to some other vacancies. Rather than include every option, we’ll focus on the ones that could have overlapping candidates (chiefly Jackson State’s Deion Sanders and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell): Liberty, Colorado and Cincinnati.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Flipped Florida school boards dump their superintendents

The big story: Since the election flipped the balance of power on several Florida school boards, eyes have turned to the boards that took immediate action to change direction. Sarasota County, whose new chairperson has drawn national attention as a conservative activist, used its refashioned majority to express displeasure with the administration’s leadership. The board threatened to fire superintendent Brennan Asplen, who in turn offered to leave.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady assumes blame for loss to Browns, warns against sleeping on 5-6 Bucs

Tom Brady barely slept Sunday night, which stands to reason when considering his own prerequisites for leadership. Among them: taking responsibility for defeat. While fans and pundits pointed to myriad culprits (clock management, critical penalties, play selection) for the Bucs’ 23-17 overtime loss Sunday in Cleveland, Brady put the brunt of blame on his 43-year-old shoulders.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy