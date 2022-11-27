ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 1

Related
Great Bend Post

Sustainable soil health workshop hosted by Barton & Rush Conservation

Monday, December 5, Barton and Rush County Conservation Districts are hosting a Sustainable Farm Workshop at the Township Hall in Rush Center, KS. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with presentations and panels from 9 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. with a catered meal. The speaker topics will be Soil Health, Drought Resilient Farming, Farming with Cover Crops, Spring Wheat, and Marketing.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

BCC Foundation annual report to highlight college’s impact

Barton Community College Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Bogner said the college in Great Bend does so many great things that many people are unaware of. In an effort to showcase the impact the college has on the community, region, state and the country, the Foundation has produced their first edition of what will turn into an annual report.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Holy Family School presents 'Santa’s Holiday Hoedown'

With the beginning of Advent, Holy Family School will be performing their annual Christmas Musical and programs under the direction of Mrs. Ashlee Meyerhoff. On Dec. 13, grades 5th and 6th will perform their popular musical at 7 p.m. in the Barton Community College auditorium. The musical is entitled “Santa’s...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton commission discusses procurement amounts for approval

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Barton County Commission voted to ratify the repair cost of a 2008 pickup that was fixed at Bob’s Service Center in Clafin for $5,700. While Commissioner Jennifer Schartz was fine with the expense coming before the board, she wondered if the spending amount that needs to be approved should be higher for department heads.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/30)

NEW BUSINESS - ROAD AND BRIDGE: Ratify Repair of 2008 Ford F-350: -Darren Williams, County Works Director, provided details. Mr. Williams initiated the repair of a 2008 Ford F-350 at Bob’s Service Center. The total cost for repairs was $5,715.89. The Commission ratified that expenditure. COUNTY ENGINEER: Off-System Bridge...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/29) At 6:01 p.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 172. At 7:03 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 199. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/29) Unconscious / Fainting. At 10:17...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend native, KBI Director, will retire next month

TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/30)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3QZf1AB. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/30)

BOOKED: Shaminy Clone on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $2,400.30 cash only. BOOKED: Sonja Julian on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving while Suspended, bond set at $500 C/S. RELEASED: Stacie Strange on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine...
Great Bend Post

Panther wrestlers open season with dual win at Manhattan

Neither Great Bend nor Manhattan entered the 2022-23 wrestling season in their respective team rankings. But several ranked individuals took to the mats Thursday in Manhattan for a season-opening dual. The Panthers dominated the competition from 150 pounds and beyond to win the dual 44-34. The Indians outscored Great Bend...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy