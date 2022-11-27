Read full article on original website
Lincoln Elementary in Great Bend developing a sense of ‘family’
The physical and mental differences between students in kindergarten and those in 6th grade are night and day. In a way to create a family culture of inclusivity, Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend began their Lion Pride Family program. Lincoln’s Student Family Advocate Jose Arias said the school wanted...
Sustainable soil health workshop hosted by Barton & Rush Conservation
Monday, December 5, Barton and Rush County Conservation Districts are hosting a Sustainable Farm Workshop at the Township Hall in Rush Center, KS. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with presentations and panels from 9 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. with a catered meal. The speaker topics will be Soil Health, Drought Resilient Farming, Farming with Cover Crops, Spring Wheat, and Marketing.
BCC Foundation annual report to highlight college’s impact
Barton Community College Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Bogner said the college in Great Bend does so many great things that many people are unaware of. In an effort to showcase the impact the college has on the community, region, state and the country, the Foundation has produced their first edition of what will turn into an annual report.
Building leadership skills at Great Bend’s Lincoln Elementary
Jose Arias, Student Family Advocate at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend, was charged with revitalizing the grade school’s student council (STUCO). At Wednesday’s USD 428 Board of Education luncheon, Arias mentioned he wanted to find ways to put the students into positions to build and recognize their leadership abilities.
Helping Barton Co. area teenagers identify suicidal tendencies
When about 70 teenagers recently participated in an exercise called “Crisis Orientation,” several scenarios were outlined at the beginning. · Your friend sees a hate comment on an uploaded video. · Your significant other says they will kill themselves if you leave them. · Your friend...
Holy Family School presents 'Santa’s Holiday Hoedown'
With the beginning of Advent, Holy Family School will be performing their annual Christmas Musical and programs under the direction of Mrs. Ashlee Meyerhoff. On Dec. 13, grades 5th and 6th will perform their popular musical at 7 p.m. in the Barton Community College auditorium. The musical is entitled “Santa’s...
Great Bend zoo wants to build ‘flight cage’ for rehabilitation program
Along with a free zoo that features grizzly bears, lions, alligators, cougars and so many more animals, Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo also provides a raptor rehabilitation program for injured birds. The zoo staff nurses anywhere between 40-70 birds of prey each year. Before staff releases the birds back into...
Barton commission discusses procurement amounts for approval
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Barton County Commission voted to ratify the repair cost of a 2008 pickup that was fixed at Bob’s Service Center in Clafin for $5,700. While Commissioner Jennifer Schartz was fine with the expense coming before the board, she wondered if the spending amount that needs to be approved should be higher for department heads.
🎤City Edition: Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick that aired Nov. 30, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Moore announces retirement as assistant principal at GBHS
Daryl Moore has served as the assistant principal at Great Bend High School since the fall of 2015. His time with USD 428 will come to a close after the school year in 2023 as the Board of Education accepted his retirement notice at their monthly luncheon this week. USD...
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/30)
NEW BUSINESS - ROAD AND BRIDGE: Ratify Repair of 2008 Ford F-350: -Darren Williams, County Works Director, provided details. Mr. Williams initiated the repair of a 2008 Ford F-350 at Bob’s Service Center. The total cost for repairs was $5,715.89. The Commission ratified that expenditure. COUNTY ENGINEER: Off-System Bridge...
Cop Shop (11/29)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/29) At 6:01 p.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 172. At 7:03 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 199. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/29) Unconscious / Fainting. At 10:17...
Great Bend native, KBI Director, will retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/30)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3QZf1AB. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/30)
BOOKED: Shaminy Clone on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $2,400.30 cash only. BOOKED: Sonja Julian on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving while Suspended, bond set at $500 C/S. RELEASED: Stacie Strange on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine...
Property owner holds burglar at gunpoint east of Great Bend
On Monday, Nov. 28, at about 2:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a reported burglary in progress approximately three miles east of Great Bend on East Barton County Road. Deputies were advised the property owner was holding a suspect at gunpoint. Upon arrival at the...
Panther wrestlers open season with dual win at Manhattan
Neither Great Bend nor Manhattan entered the 2022-23 wrestling season in their respective team rankings. But several ranked individuals took to the mats Thursday in Manhattan for a season-opening dual. The Panthers dominated the competition from 150 pounds and beyond to win the dual 44-34. The Indians outscored Great Bend...
