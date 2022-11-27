ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Local highway projects aim to ease congestion by adding lanes

By Jacob Munoz
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

Several major Louisville-area highways are being renovated to improve safety and reduce congestion, including through extra lanes. It’s a method local highway agencies say is important for keeping up with increasing demand but draws criticism from some urban planners.

The I-Move Kentucky project began construction in early 2020 and is expected to finish in the spring of 2024, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Jim Hannah. KYTC is updating Interstates 64, 71 and 265 in northeast Louisville.

The Indiana Department of Transportation’s Improve 64 project is in the design and public feedback phase. Natalie Garrett, INDOT’s strategic communications director, said construction on Interstates 64 and 265 in Floyd County is scheduled to start in late 2024 and take two years to complete. Those highways are just north of west Louisville across the Ohio River.

Both projects aim to make it easier and safer for drivers to travel by using strategies like reconstructing interchanges and adding more lanes to highways.

KYTC is increasing I-265 and I-71 from two lanes in each direction to three, impacting around a combined 16 miles across the two highways.

INDOT plans to develop a new lane in each direction of I-64 for about three miles while adding either one or two lanes to the eastbound route on I-265.

Both projects will use existing space around medians to create those lanes.

Hannah said the I-Move Kentucky project will help residents and industries.

“The major focus was to support economic development in one of the busiest freight corridors in the state,” Hannah said.

INDOT’s work on the two highways in Southern Indiana is intended to revamp “aging infrastructure,” said Garrett. She added the changes could also help with heavy traffic that’s common in the area.

“Especially during peak travel times, [we’re] seeing a lot of congestion along that stretch of 64, as well as some safety concerns, slow travel speeds and delays,” she said.

Congestion concerns

While governments frequently add lanes to combat congestion, the strategy attracts criticism from those who argue for the concept of induced demand . For highways, that means creating more space for vehicles would create a corresponding demand for vehicles to fill it.

Related Story
Should Kentucky Spend Millions To Widen The Gene Snyder?

Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, said that while building more lanes increases car capacity, it doesn’t make commuters’ trips any faster. The increased demand means motorists may not see any benefits for themselves.

“I don’t think it’s what most people think of when they’re told that an infrastructure project is going to improve congestion. What most people think of is, ‘My personal commute is going to be faster.’ And widening a highway can’t deliver that,” Manville said.

Adding tolls is the only proven way to consistently reduce congestion, he said.

“The typical highway widening project has costs that exceed its benefits and probably shouldn’t be done,” said Manville.

Asked about induced demand, Hannah said project leaders considered both current and future traffic levels when deciding on lane additions in east Louisville.

“Traffic congestion needed to be addressed there already,” he said.

Project particulars

I-Move Kentucky is a $180 million-dollar project that features renovations listed in KYTC’s 2018 Strategic Highway Investment Formula for Tomorrow initiative. Three of the renovations were listed among the state’s top 11 priorities.

The Kentucky General Assembly approved funding for the changes in its biennial highway construction plan in 2018.

Hannah said there are further highway widening projects planned, including adding lanes on I-71 near downtown Louisville .

Late last year, KYTC said a proposal to develop more lanes on a portion of I-64 near Cherokee and Seneca parks should be evaluated further. The agency also said the idea faced significant public opposition.

Garrett said INDOT’s work looks to both address current congestion and get ahead of expected future demand.

“We’ve reached capacity here on this stretch of 64. And as there’s more economic development in the area, planned developments, we’re going to see increased traffic just based upon projections that we’ve done for future traffic counts,” she said.

Garrett added that a cost estimate for the project, which will use funds from both state and federal programs , would be available near the end of its design phase.

She added that there is a pending project farther north in Southern Indiana to add another lane in each direction of I-65 in Clark and Scott counties.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Minton bridge will be closed on weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – All eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge, which carries I-64 and US-150 traffic across the Ohio River between Louisville and southern Indiana, will be closed this weekend, as part of the Sherman Minton renewal project, with a nine-day closure planned for mid-December. Weather permitting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

All I-71 northbound lanes closed between Zorn Ave and I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving a semi-truck between Zorn Avenue and Interstate 64 has caused all northbound lanes to close on Interstate 71 in Jefferson County. MetroSafe confirmed there were multiple injuries reported and crews are at the scene of the crash. Monday morning commuters should take a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Empty Space: Churchill Downs Paddock demolished to pave way for $190 million upgrade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's out with the old and in with the new on Central Avenue. The area is no longer what it used to be as crews work to transform the racetrack's paddock at Churchill Downs. The project will cost $190 million and debut for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2024. It's aimed at enhancing the visibility of the Twin Spires and enhancing the experience for racing fans.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash

NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
NEW PEKIN, IN
wdrb.com

New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash

In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
MOREHEAD, KY
k105.com

Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville

A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation. State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden. After a search warrant was requested,...
BORDEN, IN
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy