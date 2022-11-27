Read full article on original website
Fundraiser aims to boost new QC art-supply store
For the past five years, QC muralist and painter Heidi Sallows has heard the siren song of an art dream. Now, that dream is sailing into reality in a new business called Siren Ship, being established in rented space on the second floor of the Village Market Place, 1019 Mound St., in the Village of East Davenport. Sallows, a former art teacher in Arizona, has organized the new nonprofit to collect art supplies, to be donated free to area teachers and sold to others at affordable prices.
Muscatine and QC to benefit from new IA housing grants
Nonprofit housing groups in Muscatine and the Quad Cities will benefit from over $2.4 million in new state of Iowa grant funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities.
PHOTOS: Local 4 teams with the Toys for Tots Quad Cities program
Thank you, Quad Cities, for making our Local 4 Toys for Tots Toy Drive November 30 at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Moline a success and helping the Marine Corps. Reserve in its quest to ensure every child has something special to unwrap Christmas morning!
Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
MEDIC EMS installing new mount system for ambulances
MEDIC EMS is installing a new mount system to secure ventilators and cardiac monitors in all 20 of its ambulances that serve Davenport, Bettendorf, northern Scott County, and surrounding communities. Last year, MEDIC EMS was one of many Iowa ambulance agencies that received an allocation of patient ventilators from the...
MHS again shares joy with community
The Moline High School Share Joys will take place Dec. 5-9, according to a news release. This year’s campaign will kick off with the second annual “Share Joys Cookie Cram”, sponsored by Olde Town Bakery, on Friday, Dec. 2 during halftime of the Moline Boys Varsity Basketball game at Wharton Field House. The varsity game begins at 7 p.m.
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Is Opening New Location
If you want tacos and margaritas but somebody else in the family is craving pancakes and eggs what do you do? Stop at one place and then go to another. Seems inconvenient. For many in the Quad Cities, they simply go to D'Lua. And now, more of the Quad Cities...
Davenport Fire joins ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign
The Davenport Fire Department has joined the public safety campaign known as “Keep the Wreath Red,” which promotes fire safety as thousands of Davenport residents decorate for the holidays. Davenport firefighters will place a wreath decorated with a string of red lights at Station 3, 3506 N. Harrison...
FOUND: Missing Moline man
UPDATE: Orlando has been found safe, according to the Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings. The man left his home in...
Galesburg Public Library completes fundraising for new building
After 15 years of dedicated work, community support, and generous donations, the Galesburg Public Library now has the funding needed to complete its new building, according to a Wednesday release. The groundbreaking for the new 68,000-square-foot library — at the corner of West Main and South Academy streets — occurred...
Join in reindeer games at Bettendorf Family Museum
Reindeer Day is back again this year at Bettendorf’s Family Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. You will be able to see a real live reindeer, make reindeer antlers in the Imagination Studio, play some reindeer games in the Great Hall, and enjoy a “Frozen” dance performance from the Family Museum Dance Company.
Christmas in LeClaire will be especially bright
The 38th Annual Christmas in LeClaire will be especially lit this weekend, a three-day event full of shopping, fun, and activities for all ages. Downtown LeClaire will be packed with crafts, baked goods, and silent auctions throughout the city, plus plenty of opportunities for your little ones to meet Santa Claus himself — or one of his counterparts from around the world with Strolling Santas.
New North Scott YMCA to open in Eldridge
After years of work, feasibility studies, design and concept development, collaborative partner interaction, case statement communication, bond referendums, and fundraising, the new North Scott Community YMCA in Eldridge is ready to open this weekend. An exclusive, invite-only dedication ceremony for donors, partners, volunteers and media will take place Friday, Dec....
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
QC airport offers enrollment for TSA PreCheck
The Quad Cities International Airport will partner with IDEMIA, the global identity leader and long-time authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, for a TSA PreCheck enrollment event Dec. 12-16 hosted at the Moline airport. Enrollment takes less than 10 minutes, and most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within...
Free Christmas Star show will be in Bettendorf High School planetarium
The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium will present its annual Christmas Star program beginning Dec. 12 at Bettendorf High School. The script was derived from scientific and theological research and adapted to fit the audience. The program was narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium. The presentation uses Mannheim Steamroller’s “Christmas in the Aire” and “Fresh Aire Christmas” for background music.
Jersey Mike’s new site opens Wednesday
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 415 Cleveland St., in Muscatine on Wednesday, a news release says. Franchise owners Kevin Schlutz and Michelle Hunt will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 4 to support Muscatine Charities. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $2 contribution to Muscatine Charities in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
This Galesburg business was featured on GMA’s ‘Deals & Steals’ for Cyber Monday
A small Galesburg business received some big-time exposure on the national media stage on Cyber Monday. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children worldwide, was a featured retailer on Good Morning America’s “Deals & Steals” segment Monday on ABC TV. It marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on GMA.
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A jewelry store in North Liberty is facing its busiest time of the year without full shelves because of a break-in. The National Retail Federation conducts an annual Retail Security Survey. In the latest survey, from 2021, about 69% of retailers said they had seen an increase in organized retail crime activity over the past year.
