Byron Byron
3d ago
yes it is Sad,. they also chased the girl away that had a little hot dog stand on that same corner,,🌭,,, I used to go patronize her when I worked at New England power ⚡
3
fallriverreporter.com
Hajjar secures $7.4 million from Rockland Trust for redevelopment of former Notre Dame Grammar School
Fall River, MA – November 30, 2022 – Hajjar Management Co., Inc. secured $7.4 million from Rockland Trust for the redevelopment of the vacant three-story former Notre Dame Grammar School in Fall River according to a statement from both businesses. The former 45,640 SF school located at 34 Saint Joseph Street in Fall River, will be converted into a 48-unit apartment building known as The Lofts at Lafayette.
universalhub.com
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
Lindsey’s Owner Explains ‘Harsh Reality’ Behind Closure of Beloved Wareham Restaurant
After one of the most trying days of her life, Cheri Lindsey joined Michael and Maddie Tuesday morning to talk more in-depth about why her iconic Wareham restaurant closed so abruptly Monday. She told us the biggest problem at Lindsey's Family Restaurant, by far, was staffing. She simply didn't have...
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
Valley Breeze
Newport Avenue project now has substantial residential component
PAWTUCKET – The latest version of plans for the Narragansett Park Plaza off Newport Avenue shows more than triple the residential space that was originally proposed and none of the 118,770 square feet of office space that was once included in the proposal. Kelly Coates, president and CEO of...
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Nov. 21 & Nov. 29
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 29. Seller: Suzann McPartlin (executrix) Buyer: Susan Kidwell & Patrick McGourty. Price: $475,000. 85 Douglas Pike. Seller: Preferred Property Solutions, LLC. Buyer: Steven Goulet. Price: $295,000.
WPRI
Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire
Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department battles blaze with “multiple exposures” on Phillips Avenue
“Yesterday at 4:20pm, multiple 911 calls were received reporting a garage fire in the rear of 251 Phillips Ave. Command Unit 1, District Chief Dave Cooper reported a large camper in the rear tard fully involved with multiple exposures, which included two detached garages and a wood-frame three family home.
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store Tragedy
"A car struck the building causing damage"Photo by(Whitman Police Department / Facebook) (WHITMAN, MA) On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Whitman Police Department revealed in a Facebook post that a car accident had taken place on Bedford Street, which involved a storefront.
‘It’s Disgusting': The Employees of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham Speak Out
In the wake of Lindsey's Family Restaurant's sudden closure this week in Wareham, stunned former employees are speaking out about what they are calling a "disgusting decision." However, the owner is sticking by her guns, saying she had no other options. Former employees gathered at another Wareham restaurant shortly after...
Stolen oil painting quickly returned to Providence restaurant
An oil painting of George Washington that was taken off the wall of a Providence restaurant has been inexplicably returned.
Turnto10.com
South County Hospital proposed parking lot expansion sparks backlash
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A proposed parking lot expansion for South County Hospital is sparking backlash as members of the Narragansett tribe argue the land is a sacred burial ground. South County Hospital is seeking the town's approval to turn Town Farm Park, located behind the hospital, into...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
Recent College Graduate, 22, Killed In Thanksgiving Day Crash In Westport
A recent college graduate who was gearing up to take on the world had his life tragically cut short this past week. Holdjer Decarvalho, age 22, of Fall River, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office reports.
ABC6.com
District attorney identifies Fall River man killed in fiery crash in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the Fall River man killed in a fiery crash on Thanksgiving in Westport. The single-car crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 195 west just before exit 16. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that...
fallriverreporter.com
Passionate Swansea artist paints her world, and those of others, too!
Linda Laflamme of Swansea, Massachusetts has a gift in drawing and painting. As a retired registered nurse, she has a lot of time to indulge in her artwork. Laflamme volunteers to check the blood pressure levels of members at the Church of the Savior located in Somerset, Massachusetts. She also takes care of clients who require in-home nursing services.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County DA Office: Shooting in Fall River fatal, self-inflicted
A shooting that took place Sunday evening in Fall River took the life of a city resident. At approximately 8:45 p.m., a call came in for a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Plymouth Avenue. The victim then went into cardiac arrest. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol...
pmq.com
Convenience Store Chain Opens Two Ria’s Pizzeria Locations
Ria’s Pizzeria is a c-store pizza concept created by EG America, the parent company of Cumberland Farms. It features whole pizzas and slices, including specialty pies like the Nashville Hot Chicken and the Loaded Baked Potato. EG America is opening its second location of Ria’s Pizzeria, a new pizza...
Fairhaven Animal Control Officer: Remove Food to Keep Coyotes on the Move
A concerned resident of the Fairhaven-Acushnet area reached out to us to share his concern about a pack of coyotes that appeared to be getting a little too comfortable around people. The message came in via our app, complete with a photo. “(A) pack of up to seven coyotes living...
