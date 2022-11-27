ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Byron Byron
3d ago

yes it is Sad,. they also chased the girl away that had a little hot dog stand on that same corner,,🌭,,, I used to go patronize her when I worked at New England power ⚡

Hajjar secures $7.4 million from Rockland Trust for redevelopment of former Notre Dame Grammar School

Fall River, MA – November 30, 2022 – Hajjar Management Co., Inc. secured $7.4 million from Rockland Trust for the redevelopment of the vacant three-story former Notre Dame Grammar School in Fall River according to a statement from both businesses. The former 45,640 SF school located at 34 Saint Joseph Street in Fall River, will be converted into a 48-unit apartment building known as The Lofts at Lafayette.
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
Newport Avenue project now has substantial residential component

PAWTUCKET – The latest version of plans for the Narragansett Park Plaza off Newport Avenue shows more than triple the residential space that was originally proposed and none of the 118,770 square feet of office space that was once included in the proposal. Kelly Coates, president and CEO of...
Property sales in North Smithfield between Nov. 21 & Nov. 29

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 29. Seller: Suzann McPartlin (executrix) Buyer: Susan Kidwell & Patrick McGourty. Price: $475,000. 85 Douglas Pike. Seller: Preferred Property Solutions, LLC. Buyer: Steven Goulet. Price: $295,000.
Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire

Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.
North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
Passionate Swansea artist paints her world, and those of others, too!

Linda Laflamme of Swansea, Massachusetts has a gift in drawing and painting. As a retired registered nurse, she has a lot of time to indulge in her artwork. Laflamme volunteers to check the blood pressure levels of members at the Church of the Savior located in Somerset, Massachusetts. She also takes care of clients who require in-home nursing services.
Convenience Store Chain Opens Two Ria’s Pizzeria Locations

Ria’s Pizzeria is a c-store pizza concept created by EG America, the parent company of Cumberland Farms. It features whole pizzas and slices, including specialty pies like the Nashville Hot Chicken and the Loaded Baked Potato. EG America is opening its second location of Ria’s Pizzeria, a new pizza...
