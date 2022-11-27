Read full article on original website
WATCH: News 3 Now This Morning – November 30, 2022
WATCH: News 3 Now This Morning – November 30, 2022

Watch News 3 Now This Morning from November 30, 2022.
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City, as winter storms sweep through the region. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of snow to the drought-plagued Sierras but will make travel “difficult...
Editor’s Note: Deliberate Choices
You’ll notice very particular angles taken in the two longest features in this month’s magazine. For the cover story on Chris Farley, which was pitched to us by freelance writer Kurt Stream, the narrative is clearly focused on the rise of Farley, as opposed to his well-documented fall. The famous comedian’s story that started in Madison is inextricably linked to his struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction along the way, which ultimately led to his death at 33 in 1997.
