therealdeal.com
Palo Alto grapples with state housing goal on deadline
The good news for Palo Alto: A plan to build 6,000 new homes, including nearly 2,500 affordable units. The bad news: Without state cash, it’s unlikely they’ll be built. The Silicon Valley city has approved its draft Housing Element, paving the way for a December submission to the state, Palo Alto Online reported.
therealdeal.com
Developers struggle for scarce capital in West Oakland
Plan it, and the money will follow. Except in West Oakland. Investors are skirting big West Oakland projects in favor of places such as Uptown Oakland and Emeryville, the San Francisco Business Times reported. While Bay Area developers see West Oakland as ripe for approved projects, investors have been loath...
therealdeal.com
Buyers need yearly income above $400K for a home in SF
The Bay Area has the most expensive housing costs in the nation, according to a recent Redfin report, with a $10,000-per-month mortgage payment for a median-priced San Francisco home. Homebuyers need a household income of more than $400,000 a year in order to make that monster mortgage payment “affordable,” which...
therealdeal.com
Gov. Yimby? Hochul promises housing blitz next year
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is ready for a fight. Hochul promised to unveil a “bold and audacious” housing agenda next month. She did not provide details, saying she will unveil them at her State of the State speech. But Hochul made clear that she views the next...
therealdeal.com
Fremont residential project approved … with questions
Menlo Park-based SPSD Developers plans to build an 88-foot tall apartment in Fremont, according to public records. While the Planning Commission unanimously approved the project, commissioners questioned why the development features large apartments rather than more and smaller units. The project located on 3411 Capitol Avenue will span 260,440 square...
therealdeal.com
Independence Realty Trust expands Texas portfolio $56M
Independence Realty Trust continues to bet big on Texas by committing $56 million across two joint venture multifamily investments, including its first deal in Austin. The publicly traded REIT is investing $30 million into a 378-unit community being constructed at Lakeline Station in North Austin. The multifamily complex is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, according to an Independence Realty investor presentation.
therealdeal.com
Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management investigated by NY attorney general
Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management is under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James over its use of tenants’ security deposits. The probe is exploring whether All Year Management moved tenant deposits to other entities, according to filings in bankruptcy court. Under New York law, landlords are required to secure deposits in separate accounts so they are not commingled.
therealdeal.com
Mary Frances Burleson dies at 87
Mary Frances Burleson, the long-time CEO of Ebby Halliday Companies, died of natural causes on Sunday morning at 87, the Dallas Morning News reports. Burleson began her career making $2.50 an hour as a part-time secretary for Ebby Halliday in 1958. It was the beginning of a 60-year partnership and friendship with the famed First Lady of Texas real estate.
