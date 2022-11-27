ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida lawmakers lay out plans for 2023

By Allison Stegman
 4 days ago
The newly elected Florida Legislature returned to Tallahassee to vote on new leadership. WPTV's Forrest Saunders takes a look at the priority lawmakers are laying out and the compromise that could be seen between Republicans and Democrats.

Florida Legislature elects new leadership, but will it lead to compromise?

The Florida Legislature is set to convene in a few weeks to discuss homeowners' insurance. WPTV Political Analyst Brian Crowley discusses what could come from the session and if Floridians will see any relief soon.

Will Florida Legislature solve homeowners' insurance issue during special session?

Brian Crowley offers his "Crowley Closer."

Crowley Closer: Spend more time holding hands, not swinging punches

Ilene.
4d ago

Make SURE to include in those plans to make stricter punishment for ALL animal abusers!!! Make SURE you include that ALL law enforcement agencies need to respond AND ACT on the calls they receive for these crimes!!!! Make SURE you get ALL the shelter’s invested and get RID of ALL THE SCUM that’s running them!!!! Our animals are being euthanized NEEDLESSLY!!!! The shelter employees including the shelter Administrators do NOT even TRY to help these innocent lives!!!! They just murder them in cold blood!!!!! ANIMAL LIVES MATTER!!!!! HELP THEM!!!!!!!

Below Me
4d ago

Weird, they didn’t show the Republicans plans other than what they should have been doing. Oh wait…..There is no plans so they got it right. My bad.

Florida Phoenix

DeSantis defense in Andrew Warren lawsuit might not be adding up to the judge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The judge hearing suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis has been poking holes in the governor’s defense as the trial progresses in federal court in Tallahassee. For example, when DeSantis public-safety adviser Larry Keefe took the stand to describe how he vetted Warren’s performance as state attorney with […] The post DeSantis defense in Andrew Warren lawsuit might not be adding up to the judge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida HIV cases increasing — and many people don’t know they have it

While many parts of the country have HIV under control, Florida leads the nation in new infections. Nearly 5,000 people a year in Florida are diagnosed with HIV, a number that hasn’t budged much in the last 10 years despite the nation overall experiencing an 8% decline. In total, about 120,000 people in Florida live with HIV and as many as 17,700 more are undiagnosed and likely spreading the ...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Andrew Warren took the stand in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee on Tuesday to recount the day in August that a top legal aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived, flanked by sheriff’s deputies, to drive him out of his office as state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. It was Aug. 4, and DeSantis has just signed […] The post Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
C. Heslop

$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents

Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

A look at the state of inflation in Florida

Heading into the midterm election, one issue consistently topped all polls and surveys by voters and that was the issue of inflation. It’s a topic that no doubt will be just as much of a concern after the election as well. We examine the impact inflation is having on...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Student urges Florida Supreme Court to reject USF appeal in COVID-19 fees case

A student’s attorneys argued Monday that the Florida Supreme Court should reject an appeal by the University of South Florida in a dispute about fees collected for services that were not provided early in the COVID-19 pandemic. USF went to the Supreme Court last month after the 2nd District Court of Appeal refused to dismiss a potential class-action lawsuit filed by student ValerieMarie Moore. The lawsuit alleges that USF breached a contract with Moore and improperly kept fees paid by students.
TAMPA, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Warning: High windy alert. The political conspiracy explanation for Florida hurricanes

Now that the hurricane season is wrapping up, we here in Florida need to assess the risks going forward. I’m going to turn this discussion over to DeAnna Lorraine and Lauren Witzke. Both women were unsuccessful candidates for U.S. Congress in 2020 and both have postulated that Hurricane Ian, the hurricane that devastated parts of Southwest Florida in September, was a “deep state” secret attack on the state that had more to do with the political enemies of Gov. Ron DeSantis than with natural weather patterns.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Rick Scott “Proudly Supports the Gay Community” by Voting Against Advancing the Federal Marriage Equality Law.

Rick ScottPhoto by(Public Use) Florida’s past Governor and now junior Senator, Rick Scott, shortly after voting against a procedural measure that would federally recognize and protect same-sex and interracial marriage said, “I proudly support the gay community in Florida and across the nation and will aggressively fight any attempt to take away the ability for same-sex couples to marry and live their dreams in our great country.”
FLORIDA STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security increases coming soon for Florida households

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you already know, inflation is hitting Florida quite hard. Residents are paying more⁠ for everything, as much as almost $10,000 more per year in Florida when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
FLORIDA STATE
