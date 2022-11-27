ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Woman dies in test drive crash outside Winter Haven car lot

By Associated Press
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLSlb_0jP5d9T600

A 76-year-old passenger was killed when a vehicle being test driven by an 86-year-old man turned into the path of a car just outside the Florida car dealership.

The crash happened Saturday evening in Winter Haven, which is southwest of Orlando, Polk County Sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Investigators said the man test-driving the 2023 Nissan Rogue made a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle as they were returning to the car lot.

First responders found Jean Worme dead at the scene, officials said. The driver suffered minor injuries. The sales representative from the dealership, who had gone on the test drive, and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured, the report said.

Everyone in both vehicles were wearing seat belts, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation is continuing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

2 people arrested in Winter Haven gas station attack

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police arrested a man and woman who authorities say attacked another man with a baseball bat at a Winter Haven gas station. Jose Torres, 44, and 44-year-old Aracelis Santiago each face charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, with Torres facing an additional charge of criminal mischief, according to a Winter Haven Police Department news release.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash in Collier County leaves Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured, FHP says

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Florida couple arrested after fight, running over man, at gas station pump, deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday after an alleged fight caught on camera at a Winter Haven gas station broke out. Around 7:55 a.m., Polk County deputies said two cars were on opposite sides of the gas pump at the 2100 First St. N Chevron. Jose Padilla Torres, 44 was inside the store, while his passenger Aracelis Hernandez-Santiago, 44, sat inside one of the cars.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy