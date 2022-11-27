Read full article on original website
Related
Top Apple Deals for November 2022: $199 Apple Watch SE and $99 Apple TV 4K Still Available at Amazon
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro View More Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost...
Elon Musk's war with Apple shows just how much power Tim Cook has over how we all use the internet
Apple has largely been successful in defending its App Store policies in previous court battles, but Elon Musk poses a new headache.
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to agree on one thing: Apple's control over apps is 'problematic'
Mark Zuckerberg took a jab at Apple and appeared to side with Elon Musk over the company's control over the App Store on Wednesday.
DoorDash is reportedly cutting 6% of its global workforce. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Amazon to Twitter.
DoorDash has become the latest major company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
Apple spends over $100 million advertising on Twitter annually, report says, amid Elon Musk's growing criticism of the tech giant
Apple is one of Twitter's top advertisers, and spent $48 million on ads in the first quarter of this year.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Walmart saw a big dip in customers shopping at its stores on Black Friday this year, study finds. Instead, they may have been flocking to the retailer's website.
Shoppers just aren't flocking to stores like they used to for Black Friday. And the world's largest retailer experienced that firsthand this year.
Elon Musk says he's resolved a 'misunderstanding' with Tim Cook about Twitter potentially being yanked from Apple's App Store
Tim Cook was clear that Apple never considered removing Twitter from the App Store, Elon Musk said after the pair met to discuss the issue.
Comments / 0