The airlines with the most delays

By Stacker
 4 days ago

(STACKER) – When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air travel is a waiting game, especially if you fly with airlines or out of airports where delays are as commonplace as cramped onboard legroom and crying babies.

Stacker went through data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) to determine the percentage of delayed flights among all airlines. We looked at the most recent data available—reported by the airlines to the BTS from June 2021 to June 2022—and defined “delayed” as a flight that arrived at its destination at least 15 minutes after its scheduled arrival time. If two airlines had the same percentage of on-time flights, they share the same ranking. We also identified the most troublesome airport—the one with at least 100 flights during the reporting period and the highest percentage of delayed flights—for each airline.

Both mainline carriers and branded codeshare partners (airlines that only staff, maintain, and operate planes) were considered.

With the Labor Day weekend now upon us, fears over flight delays and cancellations threaten to cast a pall over what is otherwise a very popular air travel weekend. The U.S. Department of Transportation seems quite aware of such concerns and has established a Customer Service Dashboard to empower airline customers with information about what each respective airline will provide in the event of a flight disruption. This dashboard reflects very recent changes to most airlines’ policies regarding customer service plans for flights that are delayed or canceled because of the airline itself and is actively being monitored by the USDOT from a directive by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

While delays may yet be a necessary evil of air travel, the following may give you an idea of which airlines you can depend on for your holiday weekend plans and beyond.

17. Endeavor Air Inc.

– On-time flights: 87.8%

16. Hawaiian Airlines Inc.

– On-time flights: 86.8%

15. Delta Air Lines Inc.

– On-time flights: 85.4%

14. Horizon Air

– On-time flights: 84.3%

13. Envoy Air

– On-time flights: 84.1%

12. SkyWest Airlines Inc.

– On-time flights: 82.3%

11. PSA Airlines Inc. (tie)

– On-time flights: 81.7%

11. Republic Airways (tie)

– On-time flights: 81.7%

9. Alaska Airlines Inc.

– On-time flights: 80.5%

8. American Airlines Inc. (tie)

– On-time flights: 80.1%

8. United Airlines Inc. (tie)

– On-time flights: 80.1%

6. Mesa Airlines Inc.

– On-time flights: 79.1%

5. Spirit Airlines

– On-time flights: 75.5%

4. Southwest Airlines Co.

– On-time flights: 74.9%

3. Frontier Airlines Inc.

– On-time flights: 71.5%

2. JetBlue Airways

– On-time flights: 69.4%

1. Allegiant Air

– On-time flights: 66%

Related
KRQE News 13

Football champions crowned on Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico high school football season has come to a close as championships for classes 3A-6A were held on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of how things went down. The class 6A final was one for the record books, as a total of 136 points were scored. The game started […]
KRQE News 13

APD makes arrest after recognizing suspect at Walgreens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers were out protecting big box stores over the holiday weekend. They made several arrests but one stood out. Thomas Griffin was arrested at a Walgreens on Central Saturday morning when the officer recognized him and knew he had a felony warrant. When they searched Griffin, they found 420 fentanyl pills, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
msn.com

5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
BoardingArea

Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?

Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
ALASKA STATE
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel

Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

US airport finds gun stuffed in chicken by traveller

US transport officials have roasted a passenger online after they were caught trying to smuggle a gun on to a plane by hiding it inside a raw chicken. The fowl plot was cracked by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The traveller's weapon was spotted before...
FLORIDA STATE
