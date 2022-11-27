ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead after motorcycle-semi crash in Davenport

By Linda Cook
 4 days ago

UPDATE : A 37-year-old man suffered fatal injuries about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

An investigation indicates the motorcycles were headed east at a high rate of speed on Rockingham Road when they collided with a semi that was making a left turn from Schmidt Road onto Rockingham Road, the release says.

Both motorcyclists were transported to a hospital. One suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries., and the other suffered fatal injuries. The crash remains under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released as of Saturday night.

EARLIER : Police were at the scene of a crash about 5:30 p.m. Saturday involving two motorcycles and a semi at Pine and Rockingham Road in Davenport.

Two people have been sent to the hospital, police told Local 4 News.

Accident investigators were on the scene as well.

Police at the scene of a crash between two motorcycles and a semi near Pine and Rockingham in Davenport on November 26, 2022. (Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com)
