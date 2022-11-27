ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Deputies: ‘Armed and dangerous’ North Carolina man already sought in 1 killing now wanted in another shooting

By Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFWBu_0jP5bHEP00

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An “armed and dangerous” Fayetteville man already wanted for info he might have in an October killing is now wanted in a deadly shooting from Friday night , Cumberland County deputies said.

Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, is wanted in the murder of Lowell Anderson, 58, which happened Friday night at an apartment complex in Cumberland County, deputies said.

Fayetteville man identified as victim in deadly shooting at Cumberland County apartments, deputies say

Richardson was already wanted for questioning in an Oct. 28 shooting that killed Don Antonio Flournoy , also 58, according to an earlier news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The latest murder happened just after 10:40 p.m. Friday at apartments in the 3500 block of Town Street near Hope Mills, officials said Saturday night.

The Friday shooting took place just off Legion Road at the Crosswinds apartments, deputies said.

No information was released about what led up to the shooting.

In the Oct. 28 incident, a man was shot just after 7:55 p.m. near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive just off Crystal Springs Road near Fayetteville, deputies said. Flournoy was wounded in the shooting and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died, deputies said in a news release.

Man may have ‘vital info’ about Cumberland County killing, deputies say

On Nov. 1, Cumberland County deputies announced Richardson “may have vital information about the homicide that took the life of Don Flournoy.”

In the Saturday night news release, deputies said “Richardson is considered armed and dangerous; if anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call 911.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 21

GG
4d ago

judging by the picture 📸 he is unaffected maybe Big John or the death penalty will affect him

Reply
17
WAKE UP America!
4d ago

May the punishment fit the crime!!!! 😈😈

Reply
16
Related
WRAL News

Woman shot on New Bern Ave., transported to WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday a woman was shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. There were over a dozen shots fired. The woman who was shot has been transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown. Police cars have blocked...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Florence County double shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Florence County. The shooting happened off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park off of Howe Springs Road, according to deputies. Sheriff T.J. Joye told News13 that one person was shot in the foot […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Two hurt in Wednesday double shooting in Florence Co.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park. That’s off Howe Springs Road. Two people have non-life-threatening injuries. Sheriff T.J. Joye tells News13 one person was shot in the foot and the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

94K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy