Hall County, GA

Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor.

An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with the victims.

Glenn Allen, the DJJ Communications Director, said Wilkins was terminated on Oct. 13 for violation of the department’s employee conduct policy.

The specifics of the investigation into Wilkins have not been released.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged Wilkins with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.

Comments / 9

Green Eggs and Greens
4d ago

Filth, he's supposed to be in the healing profession not abusing and traumatizing children.

Reply
10
Cherri Ashton
4d ago

He just earned himself a spot on the sexual predator list. Disgusting!

Reply
9
